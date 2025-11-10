Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leading provider of digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, announces the successful implementation of Smart Workspace Collaboration Meeting Rooms powered by Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) for Bayer Saudi Arabia, a global leader in life sciences. This advanced solution was designed to elevate workplace collaboration, enhance user engagement, and foster a more efficient and flexible hybrid work environment.

By integrating MTR technology, Bayer Saudi Arabia now benefits from intuitive and modern meeting room experiences that streamline communication, boost productivity, and support a culture of seamless collaboration. The project’s key focus areas included improving time efficiency, enabling hybrid meeting capabilities, and delivering a user-friendly interface to ensure ease of use for all employees. The result is a modernized digital workspace aligned with Bayer’s forward-looking business objectives.

As the exclusive local Representative Business Unit for GPA in the Middle East, and in strategic collaboration with Fourte Germany (formerly GEMS Germany) in Saudi Arabia, Omnix led the design and deployment of fully integrated solutions across small, medium, and large meeting rooms, as well as a dynamic Town Hall setting. Each room setup was tailored to the unique functional needs of the respective space, ensuring flexibility, adaptability, and an intuitive user experience. The project leveraged advanced AI-powered camera systems that bring in-room and remote participants together through features such as auto-framing, speaker tracking, and intelligent room layout adaptation. The technology also includes ceiling-mounted microphones for optimal voice capture, one-touch meeting consoles, and intelligent room booking panels, all of which contribute to a highly efficient and modern workplace environment.

Hassen Al Safi, Cluster IT, MENAT at Bayer Saudi Arabia, said, “Our aim was to elevate the efficiency and flexibility in our meeting rooms and the intuitive technology powered by AI supports our broader communication goals. We are especially pleased with the implementation in the Town Hall that now delivers seamless communication for our larger meetings. The intelligent room design and collaboration is pivotal in strengthening our employee, partner and customer communication and is a true example of how we need to constantly adapt and innovate for business progress and development.”

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, stated, “As the workplace continues to evolve, it is essential for organizations to embrace technologies that support seamless communication and hybrid collaboration. At Omnix, we are proud to contribute to Bayer Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey—alongside our partner Fourte Germany and under the GPA global framework for professional AV integration. Through this initiative, we have equipped Bayer with advanced Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) solutions that elevate productivity, streamline operations, and foster meaningful engagement across teams and stakeholders.”

The centralized, touch-enabled consoles—integrated with a dedicated compute unit—support one-touch join functionality, seamless calendar integration, and intuitive control over meeting functions. The solution is further enhanced with AI-powered features, such as auto-framing and speaker tracking, as well as crystal-clear audio systems tailored to each room size, ensuring an engaging and productive hybrid meeting environment.

Town Hall Technology Highlights:

Real Optical Zoom: Maintains image clarity even over long distances.

Maintains image clarity even over long distances. Onboard Visual AI: Delivers smart group framing and smooth presenter tracking with no external processing required.

Delivers smart group framing and smooth presenter tracking with no external processing required. Flexible Connectivity: Supports USB 3.0, HDMI, HD-SDI, and NDI | HX for wide compatibility with platforms and codecs.

Supports USB 3.0, HDMI, HD-SDI, and NDI | HX for wide compatibility with platforms and codecs. Scalable, Automated Switching: Auto-switches based on speaker location or preset zones, minimizing manual intervention.

Auto-switches based on speaker location or preset zones, minimizing manual intervention. Easy Installation & Central Management: Includes universal mounting, visible LED status indicators, and centralized configuration.

By modernizing its meeting and collaboration spaces, Bayer Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to digital innovation, operational excellence, and employee empowerment. The successful implementation sets a benchmark for enterprises seeking intelligent, scalable, and user-friendly hybrid work solutions.

Rami Sawalha - Cluster IT MENAT and the IT Project Manager commenting on the partnership said, “The experience of working with the teams on this project has been highly positive. We are extremely satisfied with their professionalism, responsive communication, adaptability and collaborative spirit. We appreciate the dedication and support provided by the teams throughout the project and are already reaping the benefits of this implementation.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a-compliant, industry-leading provider of innovative solutions across digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and managed services. With more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record across global markets, Omnix holds a distinguished position as a trusted partner for end-to-end solutions. Omnix empowers organizations of all sizes to meet diverse functional requirements, enabling them to unlock new levels of service innovation, customer experience, and revenue growth. Visit: https://omnix.com