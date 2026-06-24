Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, has announced the launch of the HOT Systems Innovation and Research Centre in Dubai. Built around HOT Systems’ unique characteristics Hardware Optimization Technology (HOT), the centre is designed to bridge the gap between hardware capabilities and real-world AI application demands, creating an environment where engineering, creativity, and practical technology challenges come together.

The centre will serve as a strategic hub for research, testing, and engineering advancement across high-performance computing, AI-optimized workstations, intelligent enterprise hardware, advanced thermal and power optimization, and next-generation mobile computing platforms. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, this is an important step toward narrowing the gap between theory and real-world application.

Walid Gomaa, CEO, Omnix International, said, “Our understanding of the business landscape helps us anticipate future organizational needs. With HOT Systems, innovation has always been at the heart of our engineering philosophy. To strengthen our vision for the future of intelligent computing, we have established the HOT Systems Innovation & Research Centre, dedicated to developing next-generation hardware solutions for the AI era.”

The Innovation and Research Centre will focus on developing solutions tailored to industries and technologies such as architecture, engineering, media and entertainment, AI/ML development, cybersecurity, simulation, healthcare, and enterprise digital transformation. The initiative also responds to growing regional demand for locally driven innovation, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for technology and AI.

Joseph John, Regional Sales Manager for HOT Systems at Omnix International, said, “Given our decades of experience, and witnessing changing AI workloads, we were focused on creating a space for engineering where new ideas can be researched, tested, refined and turned into practical hardware solutions for AI. What we strived towards was the need to meet the growing demand for performance, scalability and optimizing resources intelligently. The result is an innovation hub that develops advanced hardware solutions and inspires next generation thinking, in intelligent computing specifically for AI workloads.”

The centre will also collaborate with technology partners, software developers, system integrators, and industry specialists to explore emerging areas such as AI acceleration, edge computing, hybrid infrastructure, intelligent security platforms, and advanced GPU computing environments. These collaborations are expected to accelerate innovation, strengthen co-development capabilities, and enable faster deployment of scalable, high-performance, and secure computing architectures across enterprises.

Through continued investment in research and engineering, HOT Systems aims to accelerate the development of energy-efficient, AI-ready computing platforms that deliver enhanced performance, stability, scalability, and workflow optimization for modern enterprises.

The launch of the HOT Systems Innovation and Research Centre marks an important milestone for both HOT Systems and Omnix, as the company continues to expand its presence across the Middle East and international markets with innovative computing solutions engineered for the future.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/