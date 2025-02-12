Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – OmniOps, Saudi Arabia’s leading AI Infrastructure Technology provider, has signed four key MoUs with TAWAL, Lenovo, Pure Storage, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) during its participation at LEAP 2025, the region’s premier technology conference. These strategic partnerships aim to accelerate advancements in AI infrastructure, edge computing, high-performance computing (HPC), and data management, reinforcing OmniOps’ commitment to driving Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future.

As a pioneer in AI infrastructure solutions, OmniOps provides scalable, high-performance computing capabilities across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, enabling businesses to deploy and optimize AI workloads with flexibility, security, and efficiency. Through these collaborations, the company continues to expand its role as a trusted AI partner, supporting enterprises and government entities in their digital transformation journey.

Mohammed Altassan, Founding CEO of OmniOps, commented: "LEAP serves as a catalyst for groundbreaking collaborations, and these MoUs represent a significant step toward strengthening Saudi Arabia’s AI and HPC ecosystem. By partnering with TAWAL, Lenovo, Pure Storage, and HPE, OmniOps is advancing its mission to provide cutting-edge, scalable solutions that empower industries and drive digital transformation in the Kingdom."

The partnership with TAWAL, Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of telecom infrastructure, will focus on advancing edge computing technologies and bundled AI solutions for enterprises. The collaboration aims to develop AI-powered edge computing use cases targeting key market segments while conducting in-depth market analysis and feasibility studies. Additionally, OmniOps and TAWAL will explore joint go-to-market strategies to integrate AI-driven solutions with TAWAL’s extensive digital infrastructure, enhancing the deployment of IoT applications, smart cities, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution across Saudi Arabia.

With Lenovo, OmniOps will strengthen its collaboration to create advanced AI and computing solutions tailored for smart cities and municipal authorities. This partnership will focus on enhancing AI-driven solutions by leveraging state-of-the-art hardware technologies and advanced analytics to unlock insights from emerging datasets. By working together, OmniOps and Lenovo will support Saudi Arabia’s sustainability goals and smart city initiatives by developing AI-powered infrastructure that aligns with the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives.

The collaboration with Pure Storage, a global leader in data management and cloud transformation, will focus on developing and executing AI-driven solutions in Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing, and Cloud-Native Transformation. Through this partnership, OmniOps and Pure Storage will explore the integration of AI-driven data management strategies for both the government and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the companies will work together on potential business development and marketing initiatives to expand AI infrastructure capabilities within the Kingdom.

The MoU with HPE will focus on streamlining the AI inference lifecycle, improving infrastructure and AI model optimization to enable customers to deploy AI faster and more efficiently while providing all essential tools within a single platform. This collaboration is set to bring multiple benefits, including simplified AI deployment, optimized cost and time efficiency, accelerated inferencing, and a comprehensive toolset for data scientists in one place. By integrating OmniOps' expertise in AI infrastructure with HPE’s advanced technology, this partnership will drive enhanced AI performance and efficiency for enterprises across various industries.

The signing of these MoUs marks a major milestone in OmniOps' mission to accelerate AI adoption and expand the capabilities of AI and HPC infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. By forging strategic alliances with key global and regional technology leaders, OmniOps is set to drive innovation across industries and contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives under Vision 2030.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future. The company provides cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities.

With capabilities ranging from generative AI applications and deep learning model deployment to supporting the next major AI breakthroughs, OmniOps empowers organizations to achieve remarkable outcomes and drive forward advancements in AI.

https://www.omniops.sa/

Contact:

media@omniops.sa