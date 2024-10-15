Achieving a new landmark after almost 15 years utilising its in-house chemical testing methodology, OMMICA has supplied portable testing kits to one of Saudi Arabia’s leading oil and gas producers.

A significant achievement for the Scottish chemical analysis expert, this marks the first project in which OMMICA has delivered solutions to Saudi Arabia. The specialist SME has supplied its methanol and monoethylene glycol (MEG) analysis kits to support one of the largest unconventional gas fields in the Middle East via a chemical engineering solutions provider acting as an intermediary.

The initial project is of five-figure value with anticipated repeat business generating six-figure revenue. Both figures are substantial for OMMICA and its skilled team who develop, manufacture, and distribute the fast-acting chemical analysis test kits from its Edinburgh-based headquarters.

Chosen for its cost-effective and proven solutions, OMMICA will work alongside the intermediary company to support the development and enhancement of lab operations in the gas field. The methanol and MEG testing kits – both of which have low capital and operating expenditure will be used for on-site testing of condensate and water samples to ensure the optimal dosage of each chemical.

Through the accessible and accurate OMMICA testing method, the intermediary will gain in-field results within one hour to facilitate straightforward processing and avoid the risk of contaminated product samples. Delivery of the first order of testing kits occurred in early October with subsequent orders expected once the plant is fully operational in 2025.

Duncan Baillie, OMMICA’s Business Development Manager, discussed how the project fits into OMMICA’s plans for growth, commenting: “We have a long and proven record of accomplishment in supporting clients in the Middle East, but this is the first time we will work within Saudi Arabia. We have heard about the promising development of oil & gas operations within the region, so we are truly thrilled to be part of that growth.

Through the provision of our testing kits, we will help ensure smooth and efficient processing at the client site. Our expert methodology will directly benefit the region’s energy supply while mitigating the potential risk of financial and product loss for the operator. Following similar breakthroughs in Central Asia, this project maintains our plans for global expansion.”