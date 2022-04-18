Muscat: In an effort to enable a qualified workforce and build employee capacities, OMINVEST recently held a ‘Strategic Management Process Programme’ that aims to equip trainees with the concepts and tools required to think strategically and translate actions into effective results.

The three-day Programme was attended by nominated employees, introducing them to a ‘culture of thinking’ through interactive workshops and various practical and group exercises. The programme is a Chartered Management Institute (CMI) recognised certification, which provides successful participants with a 12-months CMI membership to benefit from.

Commenting on the importance of the programme for the company, AbdulAziz Al Balushi, Group CEO at OMINVEST, said, “Investing in the training and development of our people enables us to remain competitive and build capacity around latest practices. It also proves our commitment to developing the skills and expertise of our talents. Providing them with the right tools and skills to elevate performance, productivity and profitability ultimately means a more impactful contribution to the value we create for all stakeholders.”

Al Balushi added, “We are extremely proud of the team we are building, with plans in place to consistently upskill and develop their capabilities. Our corporate purpose is “Transforming Businesses to Enrich Societies”, and there is no better area to start making a difference than the development and progress of our very own people. ‘Excellence’ and ‘Collaboration’ are two of the important pillars in OMINVEST’s five core corporate values, and we always devise strategies that sharpen our people’s expertise and give them the confidence to excel, while also engaging employees from OMINVEST’s group companies.”

The top 10 performers of the recent Programme will be invited to take part in an advanced version of the Programme, receiving a more in-depth insight into the strategic management cycle, from assessment and analysis to strategy formulation and implementation.

Founded in 1983, OMINVEST is one of the largest investment companies in the region. Its vision is to be an eminent investment group with significant global reach and impact. The company seeks to create value for all its stakeholders by prudently investing in growth sectors and markets while implementing innovative solutions, scalable platforms, and impactful initiatives.

