Muscat, Oman – Oman International Development and Investment Company S.A.O.G (Ominvest), a leading investment company in the region, today announces a strategic partnership with Sustainable Square, a preeminent sustainability consultancy, and the adoption of its advanced ESG monitoring platform, Squarely. This collaboration signifies Ominvest's unwavering commitment to embedding ESG principles into its core strategy and fostering long-term value for its stakeholders.

By leveraging Squarely’s streamlined and AI-powered approach to ESG monitoring, Ominvest will enhance its ESG disclosures, optimize data accuracy, and drive strategic decision-making in alignment with its long-term sustainability goals.

Waleed Al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer of Ominvest, commented: “Our strategic partnership with Sustainable Square and the implementation of the Squarely platform represent a pivotal step in our journey to redefine investment through the lens of responsible stewardship. Ominvest’s vision is to be a catalyst for sustainable development, and we aim to drive positive change across our portfolio and beyond. Our ambition is to set a new standard for ESG excellence in the region, demonstrating that financial success and environmental and social responsibility are not mutually exclusive, but intrinsically linked.”

Feras Al Farsi, Senior Manager - ESG of Ominvest, stated: “At Ominvest, we are committed to building a resilient and sustainable future. Our partnership with Sustainable Square and the adoption of Squarely represents a strategic investment in our ESG capabilities. This state-of-the-art technology will provide us with deeper insights, enabling more transparent reporting, informed decision-making, and an even stronger commitment to responsible business practices.”

Monaem Ben Lellahom, Founding Partner & Group CEO of Sustainable Square, added: “Sustainable Square has developed innovative technology to elevate ESG reporting and disclosure practices. We take great pride in our four-year partnership with Ominvest and its subsidiaries, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together through Squarely.”

The partnership reaffirms Ominvest’s commitment to data-driven ESG performance and aligns with its broader sustainability vision. By partnering with Sustainable Square, Ominvest further solidifies its commitment to innovation in ESG practices, ensuring continued progress in sustainability practices.

About Ominvest

Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) SAOG is a leading investment company listed on the Muscat Securities Exchange. With a diversified portfolio across various sectors, Ominvest has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

About Sustainable Square

Based in the UAE, Sustainable Square stands at the forefront of global advisory firms, specialising in the strategic elevation of sustainability narratives. Through our result-driven consultancy, we provide a suite of services designed to streamline organisational sustainability, robust ESG disclosure, climate change mitigation strategies, responsible investment, and social impact.

