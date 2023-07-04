Dubai: OMG MENA, the holding company of OMD, PHD, Hearst & Science, TRKKN and Annalect among other units and consultancies, has announced the launch of OMG Momentum. This first-to-market, enterprise-level global solution operationalises its clients’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-driven media investments. OMG Momentum uses a suite of products, like ‘The Global ESG Toolkit’, and systems to help clients align their media investments with their ESG priorities. It illustrates the group’s full commitment to helping its clients develop campaigns that deliver more than just high brand and business results, but also on their development and societal values.

This is becoming an urgent priority for marketers as MENA consumers place ESG considerations increasingly high in their consumption choices. A recent survey by PwC has shown that the region’s shoppers are ahead of their global peers in considering ESG as a key factor in building consumer trust and when buying a product or service. 31% of Middle East respondents (vs.18% globally) say they would always recommend a company or brand with a good environmental record. This is particularly true for Gen X consumers who over-index on several metrics against their Gen Z peers.

Powered by Omnicom’s marketing orchestration platform Omni and aggregating the best ESG tools and activations from across its networks, OMG Momentum includes a global knowledge database; private sustainability and DE&I marketplaces; and customised planning, activation, and optimisation tools.

Among the most stand-out systems, the Momentum Carbon Calculator quantifies the carbon generated by each Omni Channel Planning scenario, helping identify and justify investment decisions that deliver lower carbon solutions without compromising on reach or revenue targets. OMG has partnered with ClimatePartner to get a full access to its global carbon calculator, which enables its teams to estimate the emissions of their media plans by channel. Available through Omni, the Carbon Calculator calculates the emissions in over 50 markets, across all media channels and through the full supply chain. ClimatePartner’s Calculator Is based on the internationally recognized Greenhouse Gas Protocol Accounting Standards.

Also in the portfolio is an ROI and CO²-Simulation tool that performs ROI optimizations with different media budgets based on either ROI reduction at minimum CO² or CO²-reduction at maximum ROI; and private marketplaces for both Sustainability and Diverse suppliers.

“OMG Momentum is an industry first – a comprehensive and effective suite of solutions allowing planners to deliver media strategies that support and advance clients’ sustainability and DE&I ambitions as well as their media and business KPIs. In other words, it allows our clients to be accountable to the planet, to society and to their shareholders, all at the same time,” Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA, shared. “It holds us accountable to the commitment we’ve made as a socially responsible organization to support our clients’ businesses and their values, along with ours. OMG Momentum fortuitously comes as Dubai prepares to stage the COP28 meeting so now is the perfect time for the region’s advertisers to take the necessary steps to embrace their shared responsibility and adopt best practice to decarbonise their media plans.”

About Omnicom Media Group MENA

Omnicom Media Group MENA is the holding of OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science in the Middle East. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Named the Most Creative Company of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, Omnicom is a leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company.

https://omnicommediagroup.com/markets/mena/

