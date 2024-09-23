Muscat: Reflecting its unwavering commitment to enhancing Oman’s digital infrastructure, Omantel has successfully conducted a laboratory trial of RedCap, an advanced 5G technology. This innovation promises higher speeds and greater efficiency for the 5G network at a lower cost, adding significant value to the services offered to Omantel customers.

This initiative aligns with Omantel’s strategic goal of providing unparalleled digital solutions. Developed in collaboration with Huawei, RedCap represents a significant advancement in 5G technology, aimed at improving internet connectivity and expanding the range of applications available to users.

Dr. Ali bin Said Al Hashmi, General Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Design at Omantel, remarked, "We are excited to pioneer advanced technological solutions within the Sultanate of Oman. Our efforts contribute to accelerating the digital transformation process and fostering a knowledge-based economy, in line with Oman Vision 2040’s objectives for the technology sector. Our goal is to elevate service standards for both business and individual subscribers, ensuring access to world-class services."

Dr. Al Hashmi further noted, "The successful trials of RedCap's 5G technology mark a significant milestone in our journey toward a thriving digital future for Oman. We believe this technology will revolutionize the telecommunications sector and unlock new opportunities for innovation and business growth."

Designed to meet the evolving demands of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, RedCap offers high speeds and energy efficiency, making it ideal for a range of devices, from smart wearables to advanced industrial equipment. This technology ensures fast and seamless user experiences while extending the battery life of connected devices, thereby reducing operational and maintenance costs.

The benefits of RedCap technology extend beyond superior internet speeds. It paves the way for diverse applications, including remote monitoring, industrial process optimization, and enhanced healthcare solutions, among others.

Through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in communications and digital technology, Omantel has established itself as a leading telecommunications company in Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have delivered state-of-the-art solutions to various consumer and business sectors. Committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and exceeding expectations, Omantel invests in emerging technologies to help advance Oman Vision 2040. This includes cutting-edge ICT solutions such as cloud computing, AI, smart solutions, cybersecurity, and more, driving innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.