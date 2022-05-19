Muscat - Omantel will host on 25th this month its third webinar under the theme “5G technology from consumer perspectives”. The webinar aims at introducing 5G technology, its potentials, and its impacts on the telecom sector and consumers.

Omantel, the first to introduce 5G technology in the Sultanate, is hosting a series of webinars to focus on this frontier digital technology and the benefit it will bring to individuals and corporates. The first webinar, “5G Beyond Speed”, was held on November 23, 2021. The second webinar was held on March 9, 2022 under the topic “5G…Unlocking new potentials”. The interaction with the two webinars had been overwhelming and witnessed the participation of a large number officials from the public and private organizations, academicians, journalists and digital media influencers.

The 3rd webinar will host speakers who will share their ideas, strategies and experience about the latest developments provided by 5G. Baran Yurdagul – General Manager of Consumer Marketing at Omantel, will highlight the role of 5G in developing smart home technologies, whilst Huani Yao Experienced at Ericsson Consumer Lab will highlight the importance of 5G in providing broadband high speed for consumers. Mohammed Al Murshid, Zain Group Network Director, will present on the usage of 5G in providing on immersive experiences.

Omantel has established itself as a market leader in providing integrated telecom services; thanks to its efficiency, quality of services and creative solutions. The company provides world-class services and access to the latest digital technologies to individual and corporate subscribers in the Sultanate.

Omantel has also sought to enhance its 5G network through essential infrastructure and network coverage. It is noticeable that the fifth generation’s technology has begun to radically change the form of business and corporate performance and has begun to affect the daily lives of customers and consumers through the unlimited opportunities and capabilities it offers to meet their daily needs for high speed and digital solutions in areas such as education, health and entertainment.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. While striving to ensure optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and subsidy to all sectors of the Omani society.

