Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, will once again demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions and its leadership status in ICT at COMEX, Oman's official Technology, Communications, Innovation and Digital Transformation Show.

The Omantel booth is themed on space and ICT, in view of its expanding horizons in creating solutions for diverse sectors, that aligns with the key pillars of Oman vision 2040. As such, visitors will get immersive glimpses of the different ICT solutions, earth monitoring solutions, Innovation labs start-ups and a wide range of different services, that illustrate the innovation and technology aspect of the booth.

Omantel Chief commercial officer, Eng. Aladdin Baitfadhil said: “COMEX is a vantage platform to showcase to the region and the world Omantel’s innovation-driven solutions that empower all sizes of enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation, as part of Oman's Vision 2040 which is focused on spurring the transition to a knowledge-rich, ICT-friendly economy and society. Our participation in this mega technology show provides us with networking opportunities and immense brand exposure.”

“We anticipate a flurry of activity around our booth, not only with visitors thronging to have a peek at the current and future technologies, but also with government officials seeking to take a closer look at our offerings that make transition to digitalisation easy and smooth. We are confident our advances in cloud technology, AI, 5G, and a slew of cutting-edge services will attract hordes of visitors, as we brace to move to the next level of world-class services,” Aladdin added.

One of the highlights of Omantel’s participation will be the signing of MoUs and contracts with some high-profile entities, including private and government sector enterprises that are playing a pivotal in Oman’s innovation and development strategies.

The Omantel booth has been designed with a customer-centric approach. Using technology and innovation, the booth has created an ambience that heightens customer experience, allowing visitors to enjoy the different elements of the booth and discover the wide range of solutions Omantel offers.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.