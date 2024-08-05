Muscat: Omantel has joined an initiative to boost fish populations by creating artificial reefs in the sea, by teaming up with Omani startup Innotech.

Omantel has signed a collaboration agreement with Innotech with the goal of creating artificial reefs using 3D concrete printing technology, which offers several benefits and holds great importance in marine ecosystems. The collaboration will create a substrate for marine organisms to settle and grow.

The 3D concrete printing technology enables the design and customization of reef structures, including complex features like crevices, caves and ledges that enhance fish populations by providing shelter, and feeding grounds. The collaboration will cover the printing of eight 3D concrete units and deploying them in a location to be identified later within Muscat.

The new initiative aims as well to increase fishery yields, promoting sustainable fishing practices, promote marine biodiversity and boost local economy.

The agreement was signed at Omantel headquarters by Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil, CCO of Omantel, and Othman Al Mandhari, Founder & CEO of Innotech.

Eng. Aladdin Bait Fadhil commented: “The depleting fish populations in the sea are a matter of concern all over the world. At Omantel, we are acutely aware of this situation and have therefore decided to partner with Innotech to support this initiative to boost fish yield by creating artificial reefs. Innotech’s 3D concrete printing solution offers unprecedented benefits and we are confident that mutual concerted efforts from both sides will help us achieve the goals we have set. Supporting environmental initiatives has always been a main driver to our CSR strategy”

Omantel has found Innotech the ideal partner in this mission. InnoTech is a 100% Omani startup that employs Omani graduates to focus on modern technologies. All employees are Omani engineers from some of the biggest universities and colleges in Oman. The startup has developed its own 3D printer, the first locally manufactured 3D concrete printer, and obtained a patent for it.

Artificial reefs serve as a tool for reef restoration and conservation efforts. Researchers can study various marine organized settlements and growth patterns and evaluate the overall ecological impact. Successful implementation of artificial reefs using 3D concrete printing technology requires careful design, material composition, and ongoing controls, and this generates economic opportunities for local communities, including tourism-related businesses.

3D concrete construction printing or 3D concrete printing is a form of additive manufacturing used to construct buildings or building components in completely new forms that were not possible before using traditional concrete moulds.

