Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), Oman's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of a 400GbE DCI service utilizing Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Data Center Interconnect solution. The service is designed to meet the rapidly rising connectivity demands of Omantel’s wholesale, cloud and content provider customers while delivering a superior customer experience through optimized performance.

Omantel’s 400GbE DCI service runs on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and is managed by the Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. The Ciena solution gives Omantel the ability to deploy 100G and, for the first time, 400GbE DCI connectivity over wavelengths up to 800Gb/s to accommodate increasing network traffic.

“Our vision is for Oman to be the leading gateway to the region and beyond. We are bringing this mission to life, and a recent example is our new 400GbE data center interconnect service that we developed with Ciena. At Omantel, considering the numerous benefits on technical, commercial and social levels, we acted upon a clear strategy for data centers by partnering with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to launch MC1, the premier carrier-neutral data center in MENA. We are now taking the next step by introducing an innovative new DCI service, the first of its kind in the region,” said Sohail Qadir, Vice President of Wholesale at Omantel.

He added, “Crucially, we were able to launch the service sustainably—without deploying additional platforms—doubling wavelength transmission capacity from 400G to 800G and improving overall fiber capacity leveraging our existing footprint. What this means for our customers is faster delivery of on-demand cloud applications and content with the highest quality.”

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of EMEA, Ciena, said: “With a flexible, scalable network foundation from Ciena, Omantel is able to get ahead of the growing demands on today’s networks and provide its customers with unrivaled connectivity by way of its DCI service.”

Omantel and Ciena continue to work together on various levels to introduce advanced products based on the latest technologies in the industry. The collaboration has resulted in innovative products that reflect the leading role of both companies in the wholesale domain.

About Omantel

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. Today, Omantel is continuously working to achieve the highest level of customers’ satisfaction as the most reliable and wide national and international networks. For additional information, visit www.omantel.om.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive NetworkÔ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

