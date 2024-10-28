Muscat: Omantel has launched the ‘Innovative Media’ initiative, bringing together 200 media professionals from various sectors to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in media. The initiative aims to elevate content quality, making media production more creative and efficient.

Today’s event marked the start of the first in a series of specialized workshops organized by Omantel through Omantel Academy. This initiative focuses on training in AI, technology, and cybersecurity, reflecting Omantel's commitment to advancing skills in these critical fields.

Innovative Media targets media personnel from all fields—spanning media outlets, public and private media offices, nonprofit organizations, and podcast creators. With a focus on the role and impact of AI in content creation, the initiative will explore how media professionals can adopt AI tools in creative and meaningful ways to stay ahead in a fast-evolving industry. The training will combine hands-on simulations, interactive discussions, and group activities designed to deepen understanding and practical application of the insights shared.

To provide an enriching experience for all participants, the program is structured into four groups, with three sessions held over two days each in Muscat and a final session in Dhofar, catering specifically to regional media professionals.

Commenting on the initiative, Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, stated, "The launch of this initiative marks a significant step in empowering media professionals to utilize AI technologies to develop their skills and enrich media content in creative and innovative ways. We believe that investing in local media talent and providing them with the skills needed to adapt to digital transformation is essential for strengthening the role of media in Oman. This approach ensures the delivery of high-quality content that keeps pace with rapid industry changes. Through Omantel Academy, we aim to create a comprehensive training environment that enables media professionals to gain new expertise, supporting the media sector and producing content that meets aspirations and serves the community effectively."

Muna Al Mamari, Manager of Digital Press and Media at Omantel, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in shaping media’s future, “Today, AI technologies are driving a significant evolution in media, providing advanced tools to gather and analyze data while producing dynamic, diverse content tailored to audience needs. These technologies empower media professionals to create responsive, engaging content that keeps pace with rapid developments.”

She added, “Our initiative targets a wide array of media professionals—from journalists, technicians, and columnists to influencers, content creators, and podcast producers across government and nonprofit sectors. Our goal is to equip participants with the digital skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing industry, helping them anticipate future trends and leverage AI to produce impactful, inspiring content. Through this initiative, we are supporting Oman’s digital transformation and advancing the goals of the National Program for Digital Economy, especially in building a highly skilled national workforce.”