Muscat - Omantel Innovation Labs proudly unveils the eight pioneering startups selected for the sixth cohort of its flagship Omantel Accelerator program, reaffirming its commitment to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship across the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.

Following a highly competitive selection process that drew hundreds of applications, eight standout ventures emerged after rigorous boot camps and expert interviews. These startups represent the forefront of technological advancement in artificial intelligence, financial technology, deep tech, and smart solutions. Each will benefit from tailored mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to Omantel’s innovation ecosystem to accelerate their growth and market impact.

The selected cohort includes:

AiN Technologies – Empowers individuals and households to manage their financial health while enabling companies to connect with the right consumers.

– Empowers individuals and households to manage their financial health while enabling companies to connect with the right consumers. AlefMicro – Revolutionizes semiconductor design through AI-driven automation to shorten chip development cycles.

– Revolutionizes semiconductor design through AI-driven automation to shorten chip development cycles. Bubbl – A social media platform that fosters real-time connection through live messages, boasting over 400,000 installs and 120,000 daily users, and featured on Apple Store as a must-have social media app.

– A social media platform that fosters real-time connection through live messages, boasting over 400,000 installs and 120,000 daily users, and featured on Apple Store as a must-have social media app. Buzz – Introduces an AI-powered travel fintech solution that bridges the USD 52 billion APAC–MENA Muslim travel corridor through Shariah-compliant embedded finance.

– Introduces an AI-powered travel fintech solution that bridges the USD 52 billion APAC–MENA Muslim travel corridor through Shariah-compliant embedded finance. DeepAstra – Offers a unified interface for teams to research, summarize, visualize, and prototype AI solutions while maintaining compliance and independence from public AI systems.

– Offers a unified interface for teams to research, summarize, visualize, and prototype AI solutions while maintaining compliance and independence from public AI systems. JetBird – Delivers the world’s first eRecovery platform for airports and airlines, automating the removal of disabled aircraft to reduce operational costs.

– Delivers the world’s first eRecovery platform for airports and airlines, automating the removal of disabled aircraft to reduce operational costs. Maaly – Provides individuals with tools to track expenses and set financial goals, while offering businesses actionable insights into consumer behavior.

– Provides individuals with tools to track expenses and set financial goals, while offering businesses actionable insights into consumer behavior. PoultrySync – Leverages machine learning to unify the poultry value chain, transforming farm data into predictive analytics that reduce waste, improve flock health, and enhance profitability.

Commenting on the new cohort, HH Sayyida Ghada Al-Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic new cohort of startups to the Omantel Accelerator. Each company brings a bold vision and an innovative solution to our portfolio that aligns with our commitment to driving technology-driven progress. We look forward to working closely with these founders, supporting their growth and helping them scale their impact in Oman and beyond.”

As a launchpad for startup growth and technological breakthroughs, Omantel Innovation Labs remains a catalyst for Oman’s digital future. Through expert mentorship, strategic partnerships, and access to cutting-edge resources, the Labs are cultivating a vibrant ecosystem where innovation thrives—empowering startups to scale regionally and globally. Omantel Innovation Labs also strives to enrich the local startup ecosystem and build a pipeline of investments for the joint fund it manages on behalf of Omantel and Future Fund Oman.

​​​​​​For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Digital Press & Media

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om