Muscat, Oman - Omantel, the region’s leading technology provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Omani Association for Children with Disability to fund the “Sensory Boxes” Initiative. The initiative aims to equip the Omani Association for Children with Disability branches with specialized sensory boxes designed to support the learning, development, and sensory engagement of children with disabilities.

This partnership reflects Omantel’s deep-rooted commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ongoing efforts to support all segments of society. By introducing innovative educational and technological tools, Omantel seeks to empower children with disabilities through enriched sensory and cognitive development, while helping create more inclusive and supportive learning environments. The initiative also enhances the quality and accessibility of sensory integration services across the Omani Association for Children with Disability branches, ensuring children with sensory challenges receive modern, effective, and safe rehabilitation tools.

The collaboration underscores Omantel’s belief in the importance of shared responsibility and its role as a national company dedicated to contributing to the well-being and progress of the Omani community.

Commenting on the initiative, Qais bin Mohamed Al Amri, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Omantel, said, “This collaboration reflects Omantel’s commitment to empowering children with disabilities by harnessing technology as a tool for innovative learning and practical engagement. We believe that innovation in education is essential to building inclusive environments that support all children and provide them with equal opportunities to grow and thrive.”

He added, “Through this partnership, the Omani Association for Children with Disability branches will gain easier access to high-quality sensory integration services supported by modern tools that help create suitable learning environments. By leveraging the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we aim to deliver safe, effective rehabilitation services that enhance communication, social interaction, and sensory development for children with disabilities.”

The sensory boxes play a vital role in stimulating children’s senses, strengthening cognitive abilities, improving focus and attention, and encouraging exploration and fine motor skills. They also contribute to enhancing social interaction and communication among children with disabilities.

This initiative builds on Omantel’s long-standing commitment to using technology for social good. Previous community-focused projects include digital education programs, youth innovation platforms, sustainability-driven solutions, and the internationally recognized “Maqroo” font - an award-winning first Arabic font designed specifically for individuals with dyslexia.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to consumer and business sectors alike. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions including cloud, AI, smart solutions, and cybersecurity while harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in advanced technologies.

