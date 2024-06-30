

Muscat – Omantel has signed an agreement with Positive Vision Association (PVA) to provide a hotline to support HIV patients and those addicted to narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances.

The move is part of Omantel’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. Positive Vision Association was established under the Ministry of Social Development's patronage with a mission to focus on raising awareness, preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS, and addressing drug abuse issues.

Under the agreement, the two parties seek to address issues related to HIV/AIDS and drug abuse by establishing a hotline staffed by professionals and trained volunteers to provide basic correct information and guidance to the community, especially the youth, serving as confidential counseling for those affected by HIV/AIDS and those suffering from substance abuse.

The hotline provides instant access to information and support to encourage early intervention by providing a safe and confidential channel for individuals to seek help, along with their families. It facilitates connecting individuals with appropriate treatment and counseling services and bridge healthcare lacuna by acting as a conduit for various care resources and ensuring smooth access to necessary services.

Commenting on the collaboration, Alaeddin bin Abdullah Bait Fadel, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said: "Omantel is strongly committed to serving the community by coordinating with charities and NGOs and empower them digitally. We are pleased to partner with Positive Vision Association in this important project to support its humanitarian efforts by employing Omantel's expertise and digital capabilities to build a dedicated hotline. This will serve as a one-stop contact point for HIV patients and addicts to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances who need support and counseling, as well as for their families.”

Ms. Nashia Yahya Nassib, President of Positive Vision Association, said: "We are pleased with this collaboration with Omantel, which will go a long way to spread awareness about HIV and the dangers of drugs and other psychotropic substances. This service will enable the association to reach a wider segment of the affected community, marked by total confidentiality, to save them from social stigma.

"We are currently working with Omantel to put together the necessary equipment to establish the hotline in terms of training and digital and technical capabilities. The hotline, to be commissioned soon, will also serve to provide important data on HIV spread and raise awareness of the need to seek specialist assistance. We hope to reduce discrimination against HIV patients and addicts, and thus create an atmosphere of caring for them and their families psychologically, socially and professionally,” she added.

Positive Vision Association is the first non-profit organization to support people living with HIV/AIDS and people affected by drugs in the Sultanate of Oman, providing expertise to spread awareness and contribute to providing the necessary support to create a healthy and more resilient society, as it shares Omantel's goal of making a positive impact on society.

