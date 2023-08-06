MUSCAT – Following a resounding win at COMEX for Excellence in Technology, National Security Services Group (NSSG) is continuing to build its reputation, garnering recognition for providing customized cybersecurity solutions. Showcasing its innovative drive through a range of Omani-designed solutions, the company’s strategic vision and commitment to the advancement of the industry secured its place alongside some of the world’s biggest technology names including Microsoft and Huawei.

A homegrown group united by a drive for innovation, NSSG has invested in creating a Research and Development team of Oman’s brightest talents which has resulted in the development of several in-house integrated cybersecurity solutions such as DCapsula, a trailblazing DMARC solution that represents a milestone in Omani ingenuity and cybersecurity. Other innovative products include HashStrike, a one-of-a-kind combination of carefully crafted software, powerful hardware, and big data analysis password auditing tool as well as PassRay, which is a solution designed to enhance an organization’s password maturity through powerful analytics and reporting.

Warith Al Maawali, Acting CEO of NSSG, said: “For almost a decade, we have been using our disruptive technology and passion for innovation to create a secure and resilient digital future for the Sultanate, all the while keeping pace with the globalization of the digital world. As our nation works towards the goals set in Oman’s Vision 2040, our vision in parallel strives to ensure this journey remains safe and secure, fortifying the nation through security, and awareness, and harnessing the brilliance of our Omani talents.”

The first CREST-accredited organization in MENA with ISO 27001 certification covering its internal network, data center, employees, physical security and penetration-testing operations, NSSG’s cutting-edge solutions are enabling the digital transformation of entities across Oman and beyond. Today, the company is providing the latest services in cybersecurity, managed security, emergency responses, advisory services and advanced training, offering a wide range of cybersecurity solutions. It is also the first cybersecurity company in Oman approved by MTCIT as a Security Assessment Services provider.

For more information about NSSG and its products, please visit https://nssgo.com