The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, successfully concluded its participation at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai, UAE. Food industry leaders, investors and producers showed keen interest in the diverse range of Omani products showcased at the Sultanate’s pavilion.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General at Madayn, emphasised that the remarkable turnout for Omani products at Gulfood, which exceeded expectations this year, underscores their exceptional quality and reputation both regionally and internationally. “This year’s participation has enabled Omani industries to receive more export requests, sign commercial deals, renew existing ones, and explore entry into new markets,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Al Balushi further stated, “This year, Madayn, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, worked towards expanding participation by enabling more Omani companies and factories to join the exhibition. Additionally, the Sultanate’s pavilion provided free spaces for the SMEs to interact with exhibition visitors and showcase their products, recognising their significant contribution to the local economy.”

Al Balushi also emphasised on the keen interest expressed by global investors and business owners in setting up or expanding existing businesses in the Sultanate’s industrial cities. The representatives of Madayn, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the visitors on Oman’s investment environment and the support and incentives offered by the three bodies.

On his part, Moosa Al Moosawi, Director of Exhibitions and Products Promotion at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), highlighted that OCCI’s participation at Gulfood reflects its commitment to promoting and supporting Omani industries, and complementing the initiatives led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Madayn. Al Moosawi mentioned that the diverse global offerings of food-related products and services that were available at the exhibition provided choices tailored to meet specific needs and budgetary requirements.

Madyan Al Balushi, Head of Export Development Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, underscored the key role played by international exhibitions like Gulfood in spotlighting and promoting Omani products to a global audience. He noted that Gulfood Exhibition serves as a global platform for both government and private bodies to achieve expansion and growth goals in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.