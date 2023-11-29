Muscat, Oman: KitchenomiKs, one of Oman's fastest-growing FoodTech startups, has raised a total of $3.5 million in Seed and Pre-Series A funding to drive its regional expansion plans. Saudi Arabia is the company’s first target market, with plans to go live in early 2024.

The latest $1.8 million Pre-Series A round from prominent Omani and Regional investors brings KitchenomiKs’ total funding to date to $3.5 million. This vote of confidence will enable the company to revolutionize the on-demand food ordering and delivery landscape using innovative technologies. Oman's food delivery market has shown a growth of 22% annually and is projected to hit $1.8 billion by 2025.

Founded in 2022 by Aankush Bhatia, Aju Samuel, and Shrikanth Shenoy, KitchenomiKs already operates the Sultanate's largest cloud kitchen facility spanning 3,000 sq meters at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. In a short span of time, the FoodTech company has built a portfolio of 12 diverse food brands that are rated 4* and above on major delivery apps.

“KitchenomiKs has seen exponential growth since its inception in 2022. Our core business model focuses on three aspects - create our own brands, promote other known brands, and empower home-grown brands. We are excited to take this strategy across the borders, starting with the KSA market,” says Aankush Bhatia, Founder & CEO of KitchenomiKs.

As a proud Omani FoodTech organisation, KitchenomiKs has partnered with local restaurants and food entrepreneurs to help them scale while eliminating the overhead costs of running physical restaurants. KitchenomiKs recently launched the culinary brand of celebrated Omani Chef and cookbook author Dina Macki. KitchenomiKs has also tied up with renowned international brands to offer customers wider culinary choices.

Leveraging its strong growth and innovative model, KitchenomiKs now aims to partner and raise capital from institutional investors to fund the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and geographical expansion by enrolling the best in culinary and technology talent across the region.

About KitchenomiKs

Launched in March 2022, KitchenomiKs works on the hybrid food ecosystem. The company is in the process of creating the largest chain of virtual multi-brand restaurants and establishing delivery hubs in Oman, with plans to move into the rest of GCC by early 2024. The hybrid FoodTech system on which KitchenomiKs is modeled includes a service platform for restaurants and international brands partnering with them to reach a wider audience with scalability through turnkey delivery solutions for the preparation, distribution, and expansion of food concepts without any capital investments.

For further information, please contact:

Anne Kurian

Communications Strategist

+968 96694768

comms@kitchenomiks.com

To learn more, visit: www.kitchenomiks.com