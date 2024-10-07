Muscat – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed a partnership agreement with the Ihsaan Association to provide fuel support for the association's ambulances, which are essential to help the elderly and the disabled reach hospitals for healthcare needs.

This agreement underscores Oman Oil Marketing Company's commitment to its community investment strategy, particularly for the elderly, through community-oriented initiatives.

On this occasion, Tariq Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said: "We are delighted to support the noble initiatives of Ihsan Association. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering added value to our community through charitable projects like the 'At’a' campaign, and designing capacity development programs such as 'TMAKON' and ‘The Experience Hub'."

This agreement exemplifies the shared vision of Oman Oil Marketing Company and Ihsan Association in making a real difference in the lives of the elderly in the Sultanate.