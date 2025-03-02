Muscat, Oman – As part of its efforts to enhance customer experience and elevate retail services at Oman Oil fuel stations, Oman Oil Marketing Company has opened three new Café Amazon branches in Bousher, Al Khuwair 33, and Al Amerat Heights, along with the renovation of an Ahlain store in Bousher.

A formal inauguration ceremony was held on 24 February to mark the opening of the new Café Amazon branches and the renovated Ahlain store in Bousher. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to providing a fully integrated service station that caters to the needs of motorists.

With the opening of the new three Café Amazon branches, the total number of outlets in Oman has risen to 15, including 13 in Muscat Governorate and two in strategic locations in Dhofar Governorate.

This expansion aligns with the ongoing growth of the Ahlain convenience store network, which now comprises 58 stores across various governorates and wilayats of Oman. Ten of these stores have undergone comprehensive renovations, introducing a modern design that meets customer expectations, with further upgrades planned throughout the year.

Oman Oil fuel stations are designed in line with Oman Oil Marketing Company’s vision to expand its service offerings, providing motorists with a fully integrated experience beyond fuel services. These stations offer a diverse selection of beverages, snacks, essential products, and accessories, ensuring a comprehensive and high-quality shopping experience.

On this occasion, Mr. Hussain Al Ishaqi, GM National Retail, stated: “Our strategy is always centred on enhancing the customer experience and delivering the best possible services. The expansion of Café Amazon branches and the revamped Ahlain stores play a key role in this vision, offering a modern and fully integrated service destination that enhances the convenience shopping experience. These outlets provide a diverse range of high-quality products that are highly competitive in the local market

Oman Oil Marketing Company continues to invest in innovative retail solutions as part of its strategy to enhance the customer experience at its service stations. The integration of Ahlain and Café Amazon Café Amazon and Ahlain in a single location reinforces the company’s market leadership, setting new benchmarks for excellence in fuel station services.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shouq Al-Ghailani

Corporate Affairs Executive