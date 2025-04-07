UAE: Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, proudly introduced the latest innovation “Prysmian E Path” at Middle East Energy 2025 (MEE 2025), GCC’s leading energy exhibition. This platform reinforces OCI’s commitment in developing low environmental impact and high-performance cable solutions that support energy transition and infrastructure development worldwide.

E Path represents the next generation of cable technology, designed to minimize environmental impact while optimizing energy efficiency. As the first initiative of its kind in the cable industry, E Path adheres to globally recognized assessment criteria, providing measurable insights into its sustainability credentials.

E Path’s rating system is built on six internationally recognized sustainability criteria, ensuring that each cable meets stringent environmental and performance standards:

Carbon Footprint – measured using a cradle-to-gate approach for a comprehensive lifecycle assessment.

– measured using a cradle-to-gate approach for a comprehensive lifecycle assessment. Recyclability and Circularity – incorporating materials that are fully or partially recyclable to support a circular economy.

– incorporating materials that are fully or partially recyclable to support a circular economy. Environmental Benefits – designed for low-carbon enabling applications, including CPR-compliant cables and energy-efficient transmission.

– designed for low-carbon enabling applications, including CPR-compliant cables and energy-efficient transmission. Substances of Very High Concern – free from harmful substances, ensuring safety for users and the environment.

– free from harmful substances, ensuring safety for users and the environment. Recycling Input Rate – integrating recycled materials from both external suppliers and OCI’s own reuse processes.

– integrating recycled materials from both external suppliers and OCI’s own reuse processes. Cable Transmission Efficiency – optimized for superior energy performance, contributing to reduced environmental impact.

“At OCI, sustainability is a key driver of our innovation strategy. E Path is our pledge to deliver transparent, high-quality, and environmentally responsible solutions,” said Erkan Aydoğdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry. “By launching Prysmian E Path at MEE 2025, we reaffirm our leadership in sustainable energy solutions, ensuring that our cables play a crucial role in building a cleaner, greener planet.”

OCI’s participation at MEE 2025 highlighted its role as a key player in advancing sustainable infrastructure. The company showcased its comprehensive portfolio of cable solutions, including renewables cables, medium and low voltage power cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead conductors, building wires, and network components, all engineered for long-term performance and environmental responsibility.Additionally, the company emphasized its commitment to digitalization and servitization, offering cutting-edge solutions like Omhero, Alesea, and Prycam to enhance operational efficiency and deliver integrated, customer-centric services.

With a sustainable strategy consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and commitment to play a responsible role in contributing to the various GCC renewable energy and net-zero targets, the company through E Path and other sustainable innovation products and solutions, is ensuring that homes, cities and industries are powered by clean, efficient, and low-impact energy. As MEE 2025 concludes, OCI continues its mission to push the boundaries of innovation, reinforcing its position as a leader in the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications – for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. Part of the Prysmian Group - A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry - Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India (MEAT) region.

