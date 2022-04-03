Oman Cables Industry SAOG, Oman’s leading manufacturers of industrial cables, made its presence felt significantly at the 10th edition of Oman Forum 2022 where its Chief Executive Officer Ms. Cinzia Farisè received the 'Sustainability Leadership in Manufacturing' award.

While Sustainability Awards are aimed at honouring exemplary leaders in Oman with extraordinary accomplishments in areas of social, economic and environment sustainability, the award will further drive Oman Cables' sustainable growth which augurs well with Oman Vision 2040 and the national priorities towards a safe, socially responsible and well-preserved environment, with effective and balanced ecosystems and renewable resources.

The award ceremony was presided over by Her Excellency Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Ms. Cinzia Farisè, who is also CEO at Prysmian Group MEAT Region, said, “The award is a recognition of our role in preserving the environment and reducing human impact on biodiversity which has clearly been detrimental to it. It also shows how committed we are in reinforcing our business model to integrate economic, social and environmental responsibility in all aspects of our activities while creating value for the community and the entire ecosystem.”

“At Oman Cables, which is part of the Prysmian Group, we consider multiculturalism, diversity and inclusion as fundamental pillars of the company and fully support Oman Vision 2040 whose national priorities move towards a safe, socially responsible and well-preserved environment with renewable resources,” she added.

During the Oman Forum 2022, Oman Cables senior executives had the opportunity to interact with policy makers and industry leaders in the field of sustainable development and engaged in interactive discussions and knowledge sharing through leadership presentations and engrossing panel discussions.

According to Ms. Cinzia Farisè, Oman Cables has been conducting Sustainability Awareness Training to empower all employees within every stage of the process. “The priorities for Oman Cables include product circularity and recycling in order to reduce waste, develop efficiencies and maximize resources and winning 'Sustainability Leadership in Manufacturing' award will give us further boost to do more as far as sustainability awareness is concerned,”

It is worth mentioning that Oman Cables' partnership with Prysmian Group gives the company an impetus to focus more on increasing sustainability awareness in line with the goal of becoming a leading entity that is dedicated to sustainability because the group's social ambition complements climate change strategy based on the requirements of the Paris Agreement that sets a net zero of emissions generated by its operations.

Based on the backdrop of Oman’s Vision 2040 to develop Oman into a nation built on innovation, sustainable development, inclusive growth, diversified economy and empowered knowledge-based society, Oman Forum reviewed the country's march ahead as well as discussed the recovery of the society and economy from the pandemic related challenges.

Launched in 2011, Oman Forum is a premier interactive platform aimed at creating a constructive dialogue between the policy makers, private sector, business owners, C-level executives and young professionals. The event’s theme this year was ‘Sustainability, Innovation & Inclusive Growth’.

Oman Cables Industry SAOG

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), leading cable manufacturer in Oman, develops, manufactures, markets a totally integrated variety of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. Oman Cables also offers cables with special features, suitable for different types of applications, environmental conditions or as per customer requirements. Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) has its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and KSA and has an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout MEAT, Asia and Europe.