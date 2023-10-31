Riyadh: In a landscape where innovation and sustainability reign supreme, Oman Cables Industry, leading manufacturer of energy cables, and an innovative service provider, as part of the Prysmian Group, will present its latest innovations at Saudi Arabia’s largest renewable energy event.

OCI's participation in this key event aligns with Saudi Arabia's ongoing transformation, strengthening its presence in this significant market. The company’s latest technology is aligned with Saudi’s Vision 2030 and is dedicated to improving networks through key approaches - strengthening the network through servitization and smartization, firming the grid hardening and boosting renewable demand with innovative solutions. OCI is dedicated to making the networks more service-orientated and technologically advanced while supporting the transition towards a decarbonized future. OCI’s products are used in a wide range of sectors including utilities, renewable projects, oil and gas and new residential developments in the region, which offers huge potential to support Saudi Arabia’s transformation.

The Solar Show and Future Energy Show KSA takes place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 30 - 31 October 2023. OCI’s experts will be available to showcase the company’s latest innovations at stand # K-60.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables Industry and CEO of Prysmian Group MEART Region, said: “As one of the leading solution providers, we are proud to contribute to Saudi’s transition and support its Vision 2030. OCI is showcasing the latest innovations to a vital market which are set to contribute to projects in the oil and gas, renewables, residential and power grid sectors. These projects not only align with our goals but also reflect our commitment to the regional energy transformation.”

Representatives from OCI also highlighted the company’s efforts to become a Renewable Excellence Center for the Middle East. With a focus on achieving net-zero emissions, OCI’s ESG plan, overseen by a dedicated steering committee, places importance on circularity, innovation, value chain, sustainable finance and sustainable human resources. The commitment to net-zero emissions demonstrates OCI’s dedication to advancing sustainable practices.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG):

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network of distributors and agents across the Middle East, Africa, Russia, Turkey, and India (MEART) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

