Dubai: Keryas Paper Industry LLC, announced that it will set up their upcoming Kraft liner project in UAE with a capacity of 200,000 Metric Ton Per Annum (MTPA) at an investment of 40 Million USD in the pulp and paper manufacturing unit.

On the side lines of the just concluded Propaper Dubai 2022, the Keryas Paper Industry Group also signed a MoU with C2C Consultancy, India, for the complete design and engineering of the proposed project.

The project is designed to produce low GSM Kraft packaging paper with a basis weight of 60 to 80 as anchor GSM. The mill will also have the capacity to produce 150 GSM basis weight of Kraft packaging paper. The project helps fulfil the gap in market demand particularly for the lower GSM ranges.

The project will be one of the largest across GCC countries and expected to commence the production within 18 to 20 months, a Keryas Group statement said.

Keryas Paper Industry LLC has its existing production line in Sohar, Oman, with the capacity of 180,000 TPA which was commissioned in July 2021. The existing line has achieved more than 120% of its design capacity in a short span of time with superior quality end product.

In view of continuous developments and sustainability, Keryas ordered the advanced cleaning system for their dryer screen area from Europe and America in order to ensure the quality of the finished product and to enhance the machine run ability.

In order to preserving the Nature and to reduce the vulnerability to environment, Keryas invested in the egg tray manufacturing unit to handle the sludge waste from the paper making process.

-Ends-