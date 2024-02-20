Muscat: Oman Avenues Mall, the ultimate family shopping destination located in the heart of the city, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated addition of Babyshop to its exciting range of retail offerings. This significant inclusion of the beloved children’s apparel brand is testament to the Mall’s commitment to offering an unparalleled shopping experience for its discerning customers.

The grand opening of Babyshop at Oman Avenues Mall on 14 February was graced by top executives from Lulu Group International and Landmark Group, marking a momentous milestone in their enduring partnership. Ushering in a new era of shopping excellence at the Mall, the new Babyshop store sprawls across 600 square meters of prime retail space, boasting an extensive array of children’s apparel, accessories, toys, and baby gear. With a commitment to premium quality and an unmatched variety, the store endeavours to become the go-to destination for families seeking the best for their little ones.

Expressing his enthusiasm on the occasion, Mr. Gogi George, General Manager of Leasing and Development for Lulu Group International, said, "We are thrilled to further our partnership with the Landmark Group, with the opening of Babyshop at Oman Avenues Mall. The launch of this popular brand enriches our existing portfolio, elevating the diversity of retailers available to our cherished shoppers. We eagerly anticipate further collaborations with Landmark Group, promising more exciting brand introductions in the future."

Oman Avenues Mall recently extended its strategic collaboration with the Landmark Group, ushering in the expansion of the mall’s retail portfolio with popular fashion and accessory brands. The introduction of MAX Fashion to the mall’s retail repertoire in 2023, brought patrons an extensive selection of high-quality, stylish, and affordable attire for men, women, and children. Following its resounding success, MAX Fashion is now poised for a substantial expansion to the Mall’s first floor, resulting in 1,500 square meters of fashion-forward shopping brilliance.

Dedicated to cementing its position as the preferred family shopping destination in Muscat, Oman Avenues Mall actively forges partnerships with leading conglomerates in order to provide a world-class shopping experience to its valued shoppers, replete with trendy international retail brands. The Mall, equipped with a host of apparel, homeware and beauty stores, a dedicated grocery offering, an array of eateries serving sumptuous fare, a movie theatre, and an entertainment zone for children and families, has something for everyone and beckons all to indulge in a delightful retail journey unlike any other.