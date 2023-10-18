Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has successfully closed a new Subordinated Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Bond issuance of OMR 40 million with a green shoe option of OMR 10 million to meet strong investor demand. The bond attracted an overwhelming response from investors and was oversubscribed by 60%. The bonds will carry a coupon rate of 7.00% p.a. for the first five years and will be listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab said: “Our recent bond offering has been met with great success, drawing substantial and diversified investor interest at a very competitive price. The exceptional demand is a testament to the confidence and trust investors have in the bank’s growth potential and its capabilities. We are committed to diversify our funding sources to further strengthen our capital position for a more robust financial future.”

The issuance was designed to increase the bank’s capital and enhance its ability to service its obligations. Oman Arab Bank has been working domestically, regionally and internationally on bonds offerings for many years; this included the first issuance of AT1 Perpetual bonds of OMR 30 million on the December 29th 2016 listed in the MSX.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leen Al Atassi

Email: leen.al-atassi@oman-arabbank.com