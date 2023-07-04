Muscat: – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has achieved the status of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Approved Employer, a global benchmark for training and support. OAB was certified at Trainee Development, Gold level, which denotes that the organization is committed to ensuring ACCA students, affiliates and members have the right skills, ethics and competences to add value and drive forward the business.

Essam Al Busaidi, Head of the Human Resources Division at of Oman Arab Bank, said: “This recognition is an important achievement for us at the Bank. It will greatly benefit our training, support, recruitment, learning and development, helping us to attract and retain the most talented employees. Being an ACCA Approved Employer further enhances the bank’s status as an organization where current and future employees can be sure they can progress with their training as part of their job and become life-long learners.”

Being recognized as an ACCA Approved Employer reflects the bank’s commitment and dedication to support and foster the growth of their ACCA trainees working towards the ACCA Qualification or Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) holder. ACCA is the global body for professional accountants, with 527,000 students and 219,000 qualified members across 179 countries.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Malak Al Lawati

Relationship Executive

latest@ouridentity.com