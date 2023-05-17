Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB), Alizz Islamic Bank (AIB) and Oman Real Estate Investment Services (ORIS) have signed a joint agreement allowing customers to access a full range of financing solutions and competitive rates when purchasing property at new project LA VIE in Muscat Hills.

Customers can now finance off-plan units via an OAB housing loan, with full details and terms available from OAB’s sales agents and branches. The agreement was signed by Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB; Mr. Ali Al Mani, General Manager of AIB; and Engineer Nasser Al Shibli, Chief Real Estate Officer of ORIS.

The LA VIE project covers an area of around 640,000 square meters and features a natural golf course spanning 600,000 square meters, complete with 18 holes and a private club managed by the world-renowned golf management company 'Troon.'

The project also comprises of residential, commercial, and tourism buildings with a built-up area of 64,000 square meters. The centerpiece of the development is an 80-room boutique hotel managed by TIVOLI, with the largest rooftop swimming pool in Muscat to date, providing panoramic views of the golf course. The Hotel will also provide a private health club, and spa operated by the world-leading brand 'Anantara.'

TIVOLI will also manage 100 fully serviced branded apartments. The residential complex comprises of 8 independent luxury villas and 22 apartments, all offering spectacular views of the golf course and Al Hajar Mountains. The project also includes approximately 2,800 square meters of retail space hosting a variety of international brands, some of which are new to the Omani market.

Sulaiman Al Harthi said: "This joint agreement will give prospective buyers increased financial flexibility when purchasing property at the outstanding new LA VIE development in Muscat Hills. We pride ourselves on the wide suite of financial products we offer to our customers, giving them an excellent range of options when making their most important purchases.

“I would like to extend my thanks to my colleagues at Alizz Islamic Bank and our counterparts at Oman Real Estate Investment Services (ORIS) for all their hard work to make this agreement possible. I look forward to working with them on this project and, I hope, many more in the future.”

Commenting on the agreement, Nasser Al Shibli said "We are delighted to collaborate with Oman Arab Bank and Alizz Islamic Bank to offer customers a comprehensive range of financing options and competitive rates when purchasing properties at LA VIE. Located in the heart of Muscat, this exceptional development offers a unique lifestyle experience and a range of amenities to its residents. Through this joint agreement, we aim to provide buyers with the necessary financial flexibility and convenience to purchase their dream home at LA VIE. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to the success of the project, and we look forward to exploring further opportunities for collaboration with both banks in the future."

All inquiries related to the project, and interested individuals can visit the website www.lavie.om or call at +968 22186600 to book an appointment.

About ORIS

ORIS is a fully owned subsidiary of Ominvest that manages all its real estate projects and provides services to its affiliates. In September 2018 ORIS successfully completed its most iconic project which was the Ominvest Business Centre. Always seeking new horizons, Ominvest, hand-in-hand with ORIS, is embarking on the most ambitious project yet,“LA VIE”. The development is situated in the heart of Muscat’s emerging urban centre Madinat Al Irfan, one of the capital’s most sought-after locations.