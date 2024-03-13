Muscat – Committed to continue providing innovative financial solutions to customers during the holy month of Ramadan, Oman Arab Bank (OAB), has partnered with Visa and Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the region, to offer exclusive discounts to OAB credit card holders. Starting March 15th 2024, OAB credit card holders will enjoy a 20% discount on all food item purchases, with a maximum discount of OMR 10 per transaction, whether in-store or online.

This partnership follows a successful campaign in 2023, where OAB and Lulu Hypermarket provided a 10% discount on food products, demonstrating the bank's continuous effort to add value to its customer offerings. This year, the collaboration with Visa aims to further enhance the shopping experience for OAB customers, allowing them to enjoy cost-effective benefits throughout Ramadan.

"At Oman Arab Bank, we're dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions that cater to our customers' needs throughout the year," said Khalid Al Amri, Acting Chief Retail Banking Officer. "We are excited to be teaming up with Visa and Lulu Hypermarket again, to bring even more benefits to our credit card customers by enhancing their shopping experience and providing them unparalleled value this Ramadan.”

The ongoing campaign with Lulu Hypermarket and Visa, running until April 7th 2024, underscores the bank’s dedication to empowering individuals with convenient and tailored services. For more details, visit www.oman-arabbank.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Al-Rahma

Acting Head Corporate Communication Department

Dalal.Al-Rahma@oman-arabbank.com