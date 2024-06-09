Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) continues its commitment to pioneering innovative and secure banking solutions with the introduction of its latest product, Direct Debit. Tailored for both individual and corporate customers, this new service simplifies digital payments by automating recurring bill payments, offering unparalleled convenience in banking transactions.

Aligned with the Central Bank of Oman's latest direct debit system, this service promises to streamline and automate transactions while enhancing payment security standards. By offering numerous benefits to businesses of all sizes and sectors, it effectively addresses the recurring payment needs of customers.

Khalid Al Amri, Chief Retail Banking Officer at OAB, said, “By investing in the latest financial technologies, we are aligning with Oman's digitization efforts in financial services, and ensuring that our secure and convenient payment solutions are tailored to meet our customers’ evolving needs. The direct debit system not only streamlines financial operations but also prioritizes customer satisfaction by reducing the risks of debts and enhancing fraud protection measures, thus ensuring a seamless and reliable banking experience.”

Customers can easily set up their direct debit through the OAB mobile app or Internet banking platform, eliminating the need for branch visits. Once the direct debit authorization form is completed, payment experience will be processed automatically from their accounts on predetermined dates. This new service eliminates the need for writing checks or manually managing bill payments, offering a more convenient and efficient payment solution.

This innovative service is part of OAB's commitment to providing cutting-edge banking solutions, accessible 24/7 through electronic platforms and the mobile app. From account openings to loan applications and inquiries, customers can enjoy safe and fast banking at their convenience.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Al-Rahma

Acting Head Corporate Communication Department

Dalal.Al-Rahma@oman-arabbank.com