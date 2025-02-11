Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to lead the banking sector, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) unveiled a new suite of banking e-services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporate clients and government entities on Sunday, February 9. The launch took place at a special event hosted by the bank under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Saqri, Minister of Economy, with the presence of more than 800 bank clients and high-profile guests.

The newly introduced digital commercial banking solutions from OAB provide businesses with seamless, real-time access to their financial transactions, enabling them to process payments, authorise transactions and manage payroll efficiently. The new e-services include:

Mobile Commercial Banking Application: This will allow the bank’s valued customers to manage their banking accounts and conduct business transactions such as payments, payroll and transaction approvals at any time and from any location. Host-to-Host Payment Solutions: A direct connection system linking the clients’ systems with the bank’s payment system, incorporating the latest developments in this field, significantly saving time and effort while reducing banking transaction costs. Global "SWIFTNet" System: A global system that offers simplified connectivity for securely, quickly and efficiently transferring messages and financial transactions from the client to the bank.

By leveraging these advanced technologies, OAB empowers businesses with greater financial control, operational efficiency and a future-ready digital banking experience.

Speaking about the bank’s vision for innovation in banking solutions, Sulaiman Hamed Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated, “In light of the rapid technological developments in banking, Oman Arab Bank continues its diligent efforts to adopt and localise the latest technologies, exploring the best digital solutions and utilising them. Its focus is serving the nation and supporting its development journey, setting an example of excellence and leadership in the banking sector. From this perspective, we have been eager to provide innovative banking services that cater to the needs of various sectors, beginning with micro-enterprises and progressing to small and medium-sized enterprises, which form the backbone of the national economy and are an essential part of the vital resources in advancing this generous nation and extending to large companies and public and private institutions that play a role in driving development.”

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Ali Al Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, commented, "These solutions have been meticulously designed following comprehensive studies to offer you the highest levels of security, flexibility and ease in managing your businesses, thereby enhancing your capacity to grow and evolve in a world facing shifts in needs and accelerating challenges. The launch of these solutions reaffirms our continued leadership in digital commercial banking services, where we do not merely keep pace with trends but consistently strive to be at the forefront of innovation, elevating the standards in delivering this type of service and becoming the model to emulate and the reference point to acknowledge.”

OAB is recognised for its strong commitment to leading the banking sector through ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations.

For more information about the bank’s products and services for individuals and businesses, please visit the official website: www.oman-arabbank.com