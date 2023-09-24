Muscat – Five lucky winners will be jetting off on premium holidays after winning the final draw of the Oman Arab Bank (OAB) summer 2023 credit campaign. The prize winners, who each secured unforgettable vacations worth OMR 1,200 each, comprised four customers and one OAB employee.

Following the announcement, Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “I have been extremely pleased with the success of this campaign, which is part of our ongoing commitment to providing added value and opportunities for our customers. Congratulations to all our winners, and my heartfelt thanks to all our loyal customers who took part.”

The campaign had seen participating customers earning draw entries for every OMR 5 spent, including online and POS transactions. Promoting in-bound tourism, those customers traveling to Salalah for the season were able to double their entries per transaction for bigger chances to win.



Today, Oman Arab Bank credit card holders can unlock a plethora of perks and benefits through the innovative OAB mobile app. Key exciting travel benefits that come with being an OAB credit card holder include travel insurance for peace of mind, exclusive airport lounge access for added comfort, unbeatable discounts and special offers on airfares and hotel stays, as well as exquisite dining experiences at over 300 airport outlets worldwide.

