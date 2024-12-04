Muscat, Oman: As part of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to Belgium, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their collaboration in green hydrogen. The MOU, signed between Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) and the Belgian Hydrogen Council (BHC), sets the stage for enhanced cooperation across the hydrogen value chain, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to advance the global hydrogen economy.

Held in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the signing ceremony brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives from both nations to underscore joint efforts to align policies, promote knowledge exchange and technological advancements, as well as explore opportunities across hydrogen production, infrastructure, transportation, and utilization.

“This MoU represents a defining moment in the partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium, advancing our shared ambition to shape the future of the global hydrogen economy," said H.E. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom. “Oman’s potential capacity as a hub for green hydrogen production, combined with Belgium’s role as a promising hydrogen-based industrial hub and strategic connection point to European markets, will strengthen energy security and create a seamless hydrogen supply chain. Together, we aim to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy by fostering innovation and building the infrastructure needed to connect producers and markets worldwide."

The MoU builds on 46 years of strong bilateral relations between Oman and Belgium, underpinned by key milestones in the green energy sector. These include the signing in 2023 of a 47-year Project Development Agreement between Hydrom and the Hyport Duqm project, an international alliance between Oman’s OQ Alternative Energy and Belgium’s DEME, aimed at producing and exporting green hydrogen. This was further supported by the 2023 declaration of intent between the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in the Sultanate of Oman and the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Belgium to advance hydrogen certification and trade frameworks.

Tom Hautekiet, Chairman of the Belgian Hydrogen Council, remarked, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in strengthening our cooperation with Oman, a key partner in the global hydrogen supply chain. By leveraging Oman’s competitive renewable energy resources and Belgium’s strategic position as a hydrogen hub for Europe, we are creating a powerful platform for innovation, investment, and growth in the hydrogen economy. Together, we aim to build a sustainable energy future, unlocking new opportunities for our industries, researchers, and policymakers."

The first joint milestone under the MoU will focus on key areas of collaboration including knowledge sharing, technology development, and infrastructure planning for hydrogen production, shipping, and terminal facilities. It will also expand on pathways to broader cooperation with other European countries as a part of the MoU promise to address legislative challenges and explore new opportunities for research and development.

Under the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Oman continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in hydrogen innovation. His Majesty’s engagement with business leaders during the signing highlights the Sultanate’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that drive sustainable development and advance technological progress. Hydrom’s role as the national orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy is central to this vision, enabling transformative projects and infrastructural development that position the nation as the global hydrogen hub of tomorrow.

-Ends-

About Hydrom

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and Green Hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localized supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.

Media Contact

For media enquiries and interview requests, please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com