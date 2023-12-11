Manama – Oliver Wyman, a global management consulting firm and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), has opened a new, dedicated office in Manama, Bahrain, the firm announced today.

The Bahrain office will build on Oliver Wyman’s past and current work on transformational projects in the country across multiple industries, including the public sector, financial services, fiscal, oil and gas, health, technology, transportation, and tourism.

Bahrain, with its ambitious economic growth strategy, represents a significant regional market for Oliver Wyman, and its new office in Manama will be led by experienced partners Ibrahim Ghoul, Mark Kremers, and Syed Jafri, who collectively have decades of expertise in working with key stakeholders across Bahrain. The partners will be supported by an office composed of world-class consultants, including Bahrani nationals, who will work on high-impact and strategic projects.

Syed Jafri, Partner and Head of Oliver Wyman’s Bahrain Office, said: “Oliver Wyman has served public and private sector clients in the Kingdom of Bahrain for more than 20 years, and this new office opening enables us to work even closer with our valued clients, and scale-up our service delivery; it also demonstrates our strong belief in Bahrain’s dynamic and growing economy. We look forward to continuing to work with organizations across the Kingdom to help make Bahrain’s Economic Vision a reality.”

The new Bahrain office is emblematic of the global consultancy’s continued push to better serve its growing clientele by establishing a physical presence in important regional centers – this new office will allow for Oliver Wyman to work even closer with clients in Bahrain, while also actively fostering the growth and development of Bahraini talent. This commitment will be exemplified through the implementation of comprehensive pathways and programs that will provide Bahrain’s future leaders with invaluable opportunities to collaborate with best-in-class global experts and strategists. These carefully designed programs are specifically tailored to unlock the profound potential of Bahrain's growing workforce.

In the last decade, Oliver Wyman has expanded across the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region, where it now boasts six offices across the GCC, as well as one in South Africa and two in India.

Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner – IMEA, Oliver Wyman commented: “We have grown rapidly throughout the Gulf over the last two decades, both in terms of offices and talent. Whether in Bahrain or elsewhere across the IMEA region, we always seek to work with organizations that can truly benefit from Oliver Wyman’s expertise and capabilities – including impactful transformation, strategy, digital, risk management, operations, organizational effectiveness, and climate and sustainability.”

