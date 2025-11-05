Building on its successful beta phase - where one instance of Modius, a DeFi trading agent within the Pearl ecosystem, achieved over 150% ROI in under 150 days

Olas, the decentralized platform building the agentic economy, launches Pearl v1, the world's first “AI agent app store”. Pearl redefines how people interact with artificial intelligence by moving beyond reactive chatbots to fully autonomous agents that act on users’ behalf while ensuring full ownership, transparency, control, and and built-in safeguards for protection.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the AI industry. As companies like OpenAI move toward centralized “AI app store” models, where users rent access to systems they don’t control, Pearl offers a different vision - one built on transparency and user autonomy. Every action taken by an agent on Pearl is visible and verifiable, with transaction histories traceable in real time. Nothing happens behind closed servers. Users have full control over their agents - from turning them on or off to setting their goals, ensuring AI acts in alignment with their intent.

Additionally, recent events, such as the global AWS outage that briefly took hundreds of applications and even major banks offline, have underscored the risks of overreliance on centralized infrastructure. Pearl is designed for precisely this moment: an autonomous, decentralized foundation for AI that continues to operate even when centralized systems fail.

As David Minarsch, CEO of Valory and Founding Member of Olas puts it, “Centralized infrastructure has achieved global reach and performance, yet this concentration means decisions or faults can strip users of their data and work completely. This is why ownership is so important. At Olas, we're building towards a future where your AI agents work for you, not for centralized platforms harvesting your data.”

Pearl v1 is a desktop-native application that blends the simplicity of Web2 with the sovereignty of Web3. Users can sign in using familiar credentials such as Google or Apple, fund their agents with a credit/debit card, and begin operating immediately, no crypto knowledge required, while still retaining full self-custody and control over their data and assets. Behind the scenes, the platform leverages smart account technology through Safe, Google and Apple authenticated recovery wallets via Web3Auth, and automated bridging through Transak and Relay, seamlessly connecting Web2 ease of use with Web3-level transparency and security.

Pearl is built on three founding principles: ownership, curation, and transparency. Users maintain full self-custody and private configuration of their agents, ensuring they truly own them rather than temporarily renting access from a Big Tech platform. A one-stop store provides a single, user-friendly library of agents for different use cases, from managing digital assets and participating in prediction markets to creative and social applications - with an expanding ecosystem of new agents being developed through the Olas Accelerator, reducing the fragmentation that currently defines the AI landscape.

And through its open-source, audited codebase, Pearl offers complete visibility into how agents operate. Users can set up their agents, define goals, and ask questions through a chat-based interface in “Co-Pilot Mode,” and once configured, the agents operate fully autonomously, executing predefined actions and objectives independently.

The platform’s approach has already demonstrated real-world success through its beta program. In beta, one instance of Modius, a DeFi trading agent built on Pearl, achieved more than 150% ROI in under 150 days, proving that autonomous agents can operate profitably and safely in live environments. With Pearl v1, Olas is now scaling that capability to anyone, anywhere.

The launch of Pearl v1 marks a turning point for AI - from an era of consumption to one of ownership, where power and agency return to the user.

About Olas:

Olas is the platform that enables true co-ownership of AI. With Olas’ Pearl, the first “AI Agent App Store”, any consumer with a laptop can use AI agents they truly own. With Olas’ Mech Marketplace, the “AI Agent Bazaar”, businesses can put their AI agent up for hire to earn crypto and tap into other AI agents’ services. Today, Olas’ AI Agents serve diverse use cases - from prediction markets and asset management to influencer agents - autonomously creating valuable outcomes. The OLAS utility token provides access to the platform’s benefits and coordinates agent interactions in entire AI Agent economies. Launched in 2021 as one of the first Crypto x AI projects, today, Olas powers the largest AI agent economies with millions of transactions. Learn more at olas.network.