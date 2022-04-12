CAIRO, EGYPT – The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), a leading international cybersecurity platform, continued the rolling-out of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Adoption at GISEC, the Middle East and Africa’s most influential and connected cybersecurity event, to ensure end-to-end cybersecurity for OIC member states. Following the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Workshop, held in Kuala Lumpur January this year, the Northern Africa leg of the roll-out began in late March with a series of similar workshops held in the OIC-CERT member countries.

Mr. Mohd Shamir Hashim, Senior Vice President of CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Co-Chair of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group, shared this development during his opening keynote address “Integrating a Vigorous Framework in Place to Support the Shift Towards Digital Economy” in the Cybersecurity Innovation Series (CSIS) Egypt Edition on 28 March 2022. In a meeting with the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), Egypt and the National Agency for Computer Security (ANSI) Tunisia, both agencies agreed to study the possibility of adopting the OIC-CERT framework in managing 5G security in their countries.

The collaboration will strive to provide best practices, guidance and promote standardisation on an open and transparent platform to accelerate the seamless, cost-effective roll out of 5G among the OIC-CERT member states.

CSIS is a platform to host in-depth discussions on cybersecurity issues and solutions. CSIS Egypt Edition discussed on the various initiatives being taken by the different government entities; and how industries and individual organizations can align themselves with these initiatives by implementing the required solutions.

About OIC-CERT

The OIC-CERT was established in year 2009, as a platform for member countries to explore and develop collaborative initiatives and potential partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security to strengthen self-reliant in the cyberspace. To date, the OIC-CERT has 55 members from 27 OIC countries. The OIC-CERT is an affiliate member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Further information about OIC-CERT can be found at www.oic-cert.org.

About CyberSecurity Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM). CyberSecurity Malaysia is committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia’s self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. CyberSecurity Malaysia is one of the co-founders of the OIC-CERT and the Permanent Secretariat of the OIC-CERT. For more information, please visit http://www.cybersecurity.my.

