Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OFZA Fintech Virtual Asset Exchange LLC (OFZA), a UAE-based regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), has joined the Dubai Digital Asset Association (D2A2) as a member and signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to actively support D2A2’s role as a neutral coordination platform for the country’s virtual asset ecosystem.

As the UAE’s virtual asset sector continues to expand and diversify, effective coordination, shared understanding, and continuity of knowledge are increasingly important to support long-term ecosystem development. Industry associations such as D2A2 play an important role in bringing together operators, builders, and stakeholders to facilitate informed dialogue and collective learning across the ecosystem.

Through its membership and the non-binding MOU, OFZA will contribute operational insight, institutional memory, and active participation to D2A2-led initiatives, including industry dialogue, working groups, and knowledge-sharing forums. The engagement is focused on supporting ecosystem coordination and collaboration and does not involve any commercial activity, product development, or client-facing services.

“Industry ecosystems mature when participants move beyond individual perspectives and invest in shared understanding,” said Amir Tabch, CEO of OFZA. “Joining D2A2 as a member reflects our commitment to contributing practical experience and institutional memory to industry dialogue, so lessons learned are carried forward and the ecosystem can evolve more coherently over time.”

Saqr Ereiqat, Secretary General at D2A2, added, “D2A2’s mission is to serve as a neutral platform for collaboration and dialogue across the digital asset industry. Active participation from Vara regulated members such as OFZA strengthens the quality of discussions and supports more informed, coordinated outcomes for the ecosystem.”

The memorandum of understanding is non-binding in nature and is intended to formalize OFZA’s support for D2A2’s coordination and dialogue initiatives. Any future activities beyond this scope would be considered separately and would progress only in line with applicable regulatory frameworks.

Through this engagement, D2A2 continues to reinforce its role as a convening platform for the UAE’s digital asset industry, while OFZA contributes to ecosystem development by sharing experience, supporting continuity of knowledge, and participating constructively in industry dialogue within the UAE’s evolving virtual asset ecosystem.

About D2A2

The Dubai Digital Asset Association

The Dubai Digital Asset Association (D2A2) is a Dubai-based, not-for-profit industry association established to support the orderly, responsible, and coordinated development of the UAE’s digital and virtual asset ecosystem. D2A2 serves as a neutral convening platform for industry participants, regulators, policymakers, and ecosystem stakeholders, facilitating structured dialogue, knowledge continuity, and collaborative engagement. Through industry forums, working groups, and ecosystem initiatives, D2A2 contributes to shared understanding, promotes best practices, and supports alignment with applicable regulatory frameworks, in line with Dubai’s strategic objective of fostering a robust, transparent, and globally competitive digital asset ecosystem.

About OFZA

OFZA Fintech Virtual Asset Exchange LLC is a UAE-based Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) offering regulated, intuitive, and institutional-grade virtual asset services for retail investors, qualified investors, institutional clients, and innovators shaping the future of finance. OFZA upholds compliance with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) rules and regulations. Combining robust regulatory oversight with a global outlook, it serves clients both in the UAE and internationally through a strong network of partnerships. With a commitment to transparency, user protection, and continuous innovation, OFZA supports the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for digital finance.

Media Contacts:

Sebastian Melz +971 50 523 7772 sebastian.melz@030.group

Saqr Ereiqat +971 50 227 7966 saqr@ereiqat.com

OFZA

Anna Ivanova-Galitsina

Anna Ivanova Galitsina PR Management

Strategic Communications Advice

anna@ivanova-galitsina.com