Dubai/Paris – OFZA Fintech Virtual Asset Exchange LLC (OFZA), a UAE-based regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP), has entered into a non-binding strategic collaboration with Trakx, a global fintech company registered with the French financial markets regulator (AMF) and specialising in the research and design of Crypto Tradable Index (CTI) methodologies, to advance research, market insight, and industry dialogue around thematic virtual asset index methodologies.

As virtual asset markets continue to evolve, institutional and professional participants globally are increasingly examining structured, rules-based approaches to analysing market themes, portfolio construction, and risk characteristics. Index methodologies are widely used across traditional financial markets to support comparability, transparency, and disciplined analysis, and similar frameworks are increasingly being studied within virtual asset markets.

In this context, Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) represent a rules-based index methodology designed to examine defined segments of the virtual asset market according to transparent selection, weighting, and rebalancing criteria. Research into CTI methodologies enables market participants to study themes, compare market segments, and better understand diversification and concentration dynamics in a consistent and repeatable manner.

Trakx specialises in the research, design, and governance of Crypto Tradable Index methodologies, contributing expertise on how such frameworks are constructed, maintained, and evaluated. Through this collaboration, OFZA and Trakx will focus on advancing thought leadership around index design principles, governance considerations, transparency standards, and high-level risk frameworks relevant to thematic virtual asset indices.

The collaboration is designed to support market education and informed industry dialogue. Activities may include co-authored research, insight publications, and participation in industry discussions aimed at professional and institutional audiences.

Amir Tabch, CEO of OFZA, said “The development of credible virtual asset markets depends on strong governance, transparency, and informed dialogue. This collaboration reflects our focus on supporting market understanding and regulatory alignment rather than product activity.”

“Index methodologies play an important role in bringing structure and clarity to how markets are analysed,” added Lionel Rebibo, CEO and Founder of Trakx. “Working with OFZA allows us to contribute research and perspective on how Crypto Tradable Index frameworks can be studied and governed within regulated market discussions.”

The collaboration is non-binding and research-focused in nature, with any future initiatives progressing only in line with applicable regulatory frameworks and relevant approvals.

Through this collaboration, Trakx reinforces its position as a specialist in crypto index methodology and CTI research, while OFZA continues to contribute to the development of regulated virtual asset market infrastructure, credible standards, and informed dialogue within the UAE’s evolving virtual asset ecosystem.

About Trakx

Trakx is a global fintech company creating new standards for digital asset investments. Through

their trading platform, they offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF). For more information, please visit us online at www.trakx.io

About OFZA

OFZA Fintech Virtual Asset Exchange LLC is a UAE-based Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) offering regulated, intuitive, and institutional-grade virtual asset services for retail investors, qualified investors, institutional clients, and innovators shaping the future of finance. As a regulator-aligned VASP comprehensively licensed under Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), OFZA combines robust regulatory oversight with a global outlook, serving clients in the UAE and internationally through a strong network of partnerships. With a commitment to transparency, user protection, and continuous innovation, OFZA supports the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for digital finance.