Dubai, UAE - OC Home, a youthful, homegrown brand known for its blend of affordable and modern home décor, announces the grand opening of its 5th store in Dubai, located in the bustling City Centre Mirdif. To celebrate the event, customers are offered an irresistible 40% off on everything in-store until September 1st, 2024.

This latest addition marks a significant milestone in OC Home’s rapid expansion, following the success of their stores in Dubai Hills Mall, Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi and at Mega Mall and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. The new store at City Centre Mirdif spans an impressive 2,472.88 square meters of space reflecting OC Home’s commitment to offering fashionable, eclectic, and modern furniture, catering to young homeowners, couples, families, as well as individuals living independently.

A beacon of stylish, modern living OC Home’s City Centre Mirdif store features an extensive range of living, functional bedroom sets, dining sets, fragrances, home décor, kitchenware, and bath items. Customers will have exclusive access to the brand’s recently launched Summer Collection, showcasing the latest trends in Butterscotch Collection, Maximalism Style, and Warm Minimalism. From buttery yellow and white tones to bold, dramatic hues and soft, pastel shades, there's something to elevate every space.

“This new store at City Centre Mirdif represents a significant step in our journey to bring OC Home’s unique brand of affordable and solution-oriented home furnishings to more customers across the UAE. Our goal is to create a space where the youth, new generation, couples, and families can find inspiration and express their individuality through our stylish and eclectic designs. We are excited to continue expanding our presence and look forward to welcoming customers to our newest location,” says Hirdesh Methwani - Group Head of Marketing, OC Home.

The Mirdif store is designed to be more than just a shopping destination. It is a place where locals and expats alike can explore the latest trends in home décor, experience personalized service, and find products that cater to their unique needs and preferences.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your living space, add a touch of warmth to your home, or find the perfect gift, OC Home offers a diverse selection that promises something for everyone.

OC Home’s City Centre Mirdif store is open daily from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight. Don’t miss out on the grand opening promotion and the chance to transform your home with OC Home’s fashionable and modern furniture.

For more information, call 6005 62463 or visit https://ochomefurniture.com/.

About OC Home:

Live your style with OC Home, a dynamic homegrown brand known for curating the latest trends in furniture and homeware.

Committed to delivering superior quality and exceptional value, we strive to inspire customers to transform their homes into stylish sanctuaries that reflect their individual tastes and lifestyles. Each piece in our collection strikes a harmonious balance between functional aesthetics and modern designs.

Our diverse collection ranges from contemporary to boho to eclectic, catering to every interior enthusiast who prefers something fun, vibrant, and unique for their home. With convenient store locations in Al Bateen, Dubai Hills Mall, Mega Mall in Sharjah, City Centre Al Zahia Sharjah, we are your go-to destination for chic and affordable home furnishings in the UAE. Beside the expansion of City Centre Mirdif, we have also expanded in Al Ain and opening soon in Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi.