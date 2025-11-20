Dubai, UAE: Object 1 Real Estate Development, an award-winning developer, is expanding its portfolio within Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), reinforcing its commitment to building smart, connected, and future-ready communities. The move aligns with Dubai’s ongoing infrastructure development of the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, which is set to transform connectivity and enhance property values across the city’s key residential corridors.

Considered one of Dubai’s hidden gems, Dubai Land Residence Complex has rapidly evolved into one of the city’s most promising real estate destinations. Located at the intersection of Emirates Road (E611) and Dubai–Al Ain Road (E66), the area offers residents fast access to major business hubs, schools, and attractions, while remaining surrounded by calm, open landscapes. The planned Blue Line will connect DLRC to Dubai’s major transport network, linking it directly to Dubai International Airport and Business Bay, further strengthening its appeal for end-users and investors alike.

DLRC has recorded some of the city’s strongest property performance indicators. Apartment sales volumes remain high, and rental yields have reached up to 8% in select projects, placing it among Dubai’s top-performing residential zones. This has positioned the area as a preferred destination for investors seeking long-term returns and for residents drawn to modern living within a well-connected, emerging district.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO at Object 1, said: “Dubai Land Residence Complex has transitioned from a quiet suburban community into one of Dubai’s most dynamic residential corridors. With the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line redefining mobility across the city, the district’s potential for sustainable growth has never been stronger. Our investment in this area reflects Object 1’s long-term belief in creating buildings that combine design excellence, accessibility, and well-being. Our development VERDAN1A embodies that vision, a community that nurtures connection, sustainability, and quality of life while offering lasting value for homeowners and investors.”

At the centre of Object 1’s DLRC expansion is VERDAN1A 1 & 2, a multi-phase residential development inspired by the word verde—green. Designed around the principles of sustainable urban living, VERDAN1A combines modern aesthetics with practical functionality, encouraging wellness and community interaction. The project comprises 316 units across two phases and features resort-style amenities including swimming pools, a gym, yoga and meditation zones, a cinema, children’s play areas, and outdoor lounges. Every detail has been carefully considered to foster balance and vitality in residents’ everyday lives.

VERDAN1A is built in full compliance with the Dubai Green Building Regulations and Specifications, which promote insulation efficiency and energy-saving measures in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The project also aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s goal of developing inclusive, human-centric, and climate-resilient communities.

Dubai’s real estate market continues to break records, with AED 559.4 billion in total sales so far in 2025, reaffirming the city’s global appeal and investor confidence. Building on this momentum, Object 1 continues to deliver across high-demand communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Al Furjan, Sports City, and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

The company’s portfolio now comprises with more than 20 design-led projects focused on wellness, sustainability, and family-centric living—each crafted to provide long-term value and contribute to Dubai’s evolving urban landscape. Alongside its expanding footprint in Dubai, Object 1 is also growing its presence in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its vision to create thoughtful, connected spaces across the UAE that meet the needs of a new generation of residents and investors.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Within just three years, Object 1 has established itself as a leading developer, ranking among the top three developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and the top 20 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable development EVERGR1N House.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.