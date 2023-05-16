The program was delivered by Global Risk Clinic, a leading Governance, Risk and Compliance Educators and Consultants based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The course was designed to deliver the fundamentals of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and an understanding of advanced ERM topics. A number of bankers participated in this course that was held at the OBA office located in Muscat Hills, Muscat.

OBA Academy is part of the Oman Banks Association that focuses on educating the Omani banking community on global trends, recent developments, and best practices by working closely with international and reputable resources to share their knowledge and expertise with senior banking executives and decision makers. Over the last couple of years, OBA Academy delivered a number of programs such as Environment Social Governance (ESG), commercial law, data protection, consumer protection, cybersecurity, customer service, Value Added Tax, Risk Management, as well as hosting a number of financial and economic experts in the ‘Meet The Expert’ series.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and support banking excellence in Oman.