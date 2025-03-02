Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) successfully concluded its participation in the Sultan Qaboos University Career Fair, held from February 17 to 19, 2025.

OAB’s booth attracted a large number of young visitors who expressed keen interest in exploring its pioneering initiatives, career opportunities, and innovative programs, particularly the “Ruwad Al Arabi” program, which targets university and college graduates.

OAB’s participation in the exhibition aligns with its commitment to supporting national talent and contributing to Oman’s employment objectives for youth, in line with the country’s future vision.

Essam Al Busaidi, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer at OAB, stated: “We were delighted to participate in the Sultan Qaboos University Career Fair, a platform that connects OAB with ambitious young graduates seeking promising career opportunities and actively contributing to sustainable development in Oman. This participation highlights the bank’s role as a leading national institution in developing Omani talent and paving the way for a future filled with success for young individuals aspiring to enter the job market.”

He added: “The high level of engagement from visitors with our initiatives reaffirms our success in delivering carefully designed programs that empower professionals in the banking sector. We provide training opportunities that enable graduates and young individuals to expand their knowledge, develop essential personal and professional skills, and enhance their competitiveness in the job market. OAB remains committed to paving the way and offering comprehensive support to help them achieve their future aspirations.”

OAB has established itself as a leading institution in driving the banking sector toward a more active role in providing employment and training opportunities through various programs and initiatives. One of the most notable is the “Ruwad Al Arabi” program, designed to provide graduates with top-tier training experience, preparing them to enter the job market at the highest standards.