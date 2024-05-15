Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB), a frontrunner in the financial services industry in Oman, has partnered with Ubhar Capital SAOC (U-Capital) to offer wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals in Oman. The collaboration promises to create a one-stop-shop, integrating U-Capital’s wealth management, brokerage, and tailored financial solutions for financial planning with OAB’s robust banking solutions.

As a leading CMA-regulated, full-service investment firm, U-Capital’s expertise is underpinned by its exceptional track record in the field of asset management, brokerage services, and portfolio management. Together, this partnership offers OAB’s high-net-worth clients unparalleled access to personal finance solutions while facilitating knowledge sharing between Oman’s leading financial institutions.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, commented, “This alliance with Ubhar Capital is a pivotal step towards enhancing our service offerings to meet the unique needs of our high-net-worth clients. By combining our banking expertise with Ubhar's investment acumen, we are setting a new standard in personalized financial services, furthering our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Abdulaziz Al Saadi, CEO of Ubhar Capital, added, “We are proud to partner with Oman Arab Bank to expand our reach and deliver top-tier wealth management solutions. We are confident that our combined efforts will empower clients with the tools and knowledge to maximize their financial potential."

In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, the role of wealth management in enhancing financial literacy and planning stands paramount. By providing personalized financial advisory services, we empower individuals and families to optimize their financial savings by increasing awareness of the need for financial planning and create long-term economic stability by promoting informed savings and investment decisions among our Omani investors’ community.

Through wealth management services, Oman Arab Bank and U-Capital are committed to offering financial planning solutions aligned with the Oman Vision 2040 strategic initiatives to boost financial literacy and secure a prosperous economic future.

