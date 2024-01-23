Muscat: – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has set the stage for a dynamic year ahead with the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated ‘Intilaqa’ Town Hall event. The event, which marked a fresh start for the year 2024, was characterized by a strong emphasis on collaboration and digital transformation. It served as a platform to celebrate the bank’s achievements, reinforcing the bank's commitment to excellence and forging new partnerships through a series of inspiring speeches, award ceremonies and engaging initiatives.

CEO Sulaiman Al Harthi, in his keynote address, reflected on the bank's significant achievements and set an optimistic tone for the future. "Last year was phenomenal. In H1 2023, we recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of OMR 11.5 million, reflecting an impressive 64% increase compared to the corresponding period the previous year. These figures stand out as the highest growth among all the banks listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). We soared in the digital banking space, made impactful community initiatives, and welcomed pioneering leadership. But what excites me most is the road ahead. In 2024, our aspiration is to strengthen our position as a transformative force in the Sultanate’s banking industry," said Al Harthi.

The event showcased OAB's achievements in 2023, including the success of its award-winning mobile app and OABnet platform, initiatives like the Ruwad Al Arabi Internship Program community programs. Intilaqa also recognized the contributions of long-serving employees and celebrated the team of ‘Mutamayzoon’ and the winners of the 'Afkari' initiative, encouraging innovative ideas to enhance customer experiences.

"This year, we are fully committed to accelerating our efforts. . We aim to be recognized for our commitment to customers and community impact, in alignment with our goals as a nation," continued CEO Sulaiman Al Harthi.

Looking ahead, OAB plans to elevate customer experience, expand its digital banking services, and launch community programs focused on financial literacy and sustainable banking practices. These initiatives align with Oman's Vision 2040 and underscore OAB's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity.

