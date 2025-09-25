Dubai: On the sidelines of the recently concluded 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, NXN, 7X’s National Network for logistics, is collaborating with Amazon UAE to enhance the efficiency of delivery processes and last-mile services across the emirates. Leveraging NXN’s expansive network, Amazon UAE is offering faster delivery options to customers on the products they want the most frequently, expanding convenient pick-up options for more flexibility and convenience, all while contributing to the nation’s digital economy agenda.

The collaboration empowers Amazon UAE to leverage NXN’s network of dark stores and specialised fulfilment centres located in residential areas. This enables the company to stock high-demand products closer to consumers, thereby enhancing the speed and sustainability of order fulfilment, while reducing traffic density on major roadways as well as emissions linked to long-distance transportation.

As part of the collaboration, Amazon is also leveraging NXN’s network of pick-up points, providing customers with secure, convenient, and flexible package pick-up on their own schedule. Amazon.ae customers can browse the pick-up point locations to find the one closest to them via https://www.amazon.ae/ulp.

Abdulaziz Alhammadi, General Manager of NXN, said: “Our partnership with Amazon UAE highlights NXN’s leading position as a trusted smart infrastructure provider, connecting storage, fulfilment and distribution in one integrated system. Moreover, dark stores and specialised fulfilment centres not only help reduce delivery time but also reduce environmental impact and operational costs by bringing products closer to consumers which aligns with the UAE’s digital economy, transport and sustainability goals. We, at NXN, strive to ensure that this infrastructure is accessible to both established enterprises like Amazon, as well as local SMEs, led by our vision to catalyse eCommerce growth and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced logistics services.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey said: "Leveraging the NXN network is another testament in our commitment to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This collaboration reimagines the delivery experience through quick fulfillment hubs and a network of pick-up points, all strategically embedded across UAE neighbourhoods. Together with NXN, we are not only keeping our promises of convenience and reliability to customers but also contributing towards the UAE’s digital economy and sustainability agendas through reduced environmental impact and smart urban planning.”

NXN’s broader strategy, leveraging its 87 branches, 1,000 out-of-home locations and delivery points, as well as smart lockers located throughout the UAE, is facilitating the creation of an integrated network for sending, receiving, storage, and enablement. This collaboration with Amazon in the UAE lays the foundation for future partnerships aimed at expanding and improving delivery models across the emirates, serving consumers and businesses alike while enhancing the efficiency of the national supply chain.

