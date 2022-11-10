DUBAI, UAE - Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the introduction of its New Cloud Bundles. These build on its channel initiative for the commercial market segment launched in 2020. The next generation of bundles enable customers to standardise on Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) while offering channel partners streamlined options to integrate with their value propositions and grow their share of the market.

Highlighting its ongoing leadership position in cloud computing and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) technologies, Nutanix recently announced it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for HCI software for the fourth consecutive year. When HCI is coupled with intelligent software, we see the evolution of solutions like our NCI platform, which creates flexible building blocks that replace legacy infrastructure previously consisting of separate servers, storage networks, and storage arrays.

“Our NCI solution is known for simplifying IT environments with a server-based software-defined model. The New Cloud Bundles extend this to make it easier for our channel network across EMEA to order hybrid cloud infrastructure, multicloud management, unified storage, database, and desktop services solutions. Nutanix is a partner-driven organisation, and we want to equip our extensive channel base with innovative solutions on which they can deliver their own value-added services to ensure their end-user customers are ready to scale in an increasingly cloud-based world,” says Adam Tarbox, Vice President of EMEA Channel Sales at Nutanix.

Organisations are increasingly reliant on technology ecosystems that enable innovation at scale. The New Nutanix Cloud Bundles integrate a diverse stack of Nutanix solutions to equip channel partners with the means to deliver demonstrable business returns in the cloud for their customers.

“Business and technology leaders must undergo an intensive process to identify which cloud environment is right for their organisation. Nutanix channel partners have the skills and experience across industry verticals to ensure business deliverables are aligned with cloud-driven innovation. Our New Cloud Bundles simplifies this process and delivers an integrated environment while still offering the flexibility and scalability of NCI,” adds Tarbox.

The New Cloud Bundles for the commercial market are available in three versions:

The Starter Bundle provides commercial customers with the core components of a hyperconverged environment with NCI Starter, which converges the entire data centre stack, including compute, storage, networking, and virtualisation.

The Pro Bundle sees NCI Pro and Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) Starter both on cores. NCM provides coverage for Nutanix and VMware private clouds. NCM can also be tailored to create an ‘invisible cloud’ by having developers access hybrid multicloud resources through a marketplace-like platform, controlling what is visible to them, or having governance policies around resource consumption.

The Ultimate Bundle comprises NCI Ultimate and NCM Starter. It delivers hyperconverged performance at scale across a varied application environment. The solutions deliver the highest performance and SAN features that organisations use daily.

The three bundles are available with production-level support. Any of the offerings can be quoted for a core capacity of between 72 and 192 cores. This means that unlike previously, the new bundles do not have a fixed configuration but are only limited based on the minimum and a maximum number of cores. A promotional NUS Pro bundle can also be added to any of the three versions. This bundle can be quoted for a capacity of between 5 to 10 TiBs.

Any existing Nutanix Cloud Bundles offers are valid until the end of December 2022, when the transition to New Cloud Bundles will be complete. For legacy bundle customers, Nutanix is working on the process of selling them the New Cloud Bundles at the time of renewal.

Nutanix partners benefit from the same level of marketing support that they would otherwise receive when addressing the enterprise market. New partners interested in the Nutanix commercial packages must first register for the Nutanix Partner Program.

-Ends-

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not been independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.