Dubai, UAE: NUQI Group has started 2025 on a high note, securing a strategic investment from Landmark Group Director, Raza Beig. The funding marks a significant milestone for the company as it accelerates growth, expands its offerings, and strengthens its position in the financial services and investment sector.

With this investment, NUQI Group is set to scale its operations, forge new partnerships, and enhance its technology-driven solutions, further solidifying its role as an innovative player in the investment landscape.

“Investing in the Nuqi Group aligns with my vision of making wealth-building opportunities more accessible. The financial landscape is evolving, and Nuqi Gold is leading the way in bridging traditional investment security with modern digital convenience. I look forward to seeing how this partnership empowers individuals to invest in gold seamlessly and securely.” said Raza Beig, Director of Landmark Group.

NUQI Gold: A Game-Changer in Gold Investment

One of NUQI Group’s key offerings is NUQI Gold, a digital-first platform that allows users to own real 24K physical gold starting from just 0.5grams. Designed for modern investors, NUQI Gold makes buying, storing, and redeeming gold seamless, secure, and accessible.

Key Features of NUQI Gold:

Own 24K Physical Gold – Start investing from as little as 0.5 grams , making gold ownership accessible to everyone.

Secure & Insured Storage – Your gold is stored in vaulted, insured facilities , ensuring top-tier security . Ethical Investment for a responsible and sustainable financial future.

Jewellery Redemption – Redeem digital gold for gold coins or jewellery at partnered jewellers , including Kalyan Jewellers for a seamless experience.

Real-Time Pricing & Liquidity – Transparent pricing with no transaction fees , ensuring full control over your investment.

Customizable Savings Plans & Gifting Options – Set up daily, weekly, or monthly gold investments to build long-term wealth. Easily gift gold to loved ones for special occasions.

Strategic Growth & Future Plans

Following this investment, NUQI Group is set to:

Expand NUQI Gold’s retail partnerships , making gold redemption easier for users.

Enhance digital accessibility to provide frictionless, tech-driven investment experiences .

Educate and empower investors, particularly first-time gold buyers, through financial literacy initiatives.

The Future of Wealth Investment is Here

NUQI Group is committed to reshaping how individuals invest, save, and grow their wealth. With this strategic backing from Raza Beig, the company is set to scale its impact and innovation across the financial sector.