For the first time ever Numarine will display one of its explorers in the UAE

Numarine is strengthening its foothold in the Middle East by showcasing the 32XP superyacht at the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), scheduled to take place in the state-of-the-art Dubai Harbour from February 28 to March 3, 2024. This marks the first time the company introduces one of its oceangoing explorers to the Persian Gulf.

Numarine's founder and chairman, Ömer Malaz, commented, "This is a significant milestone for our company. We believe the Middle East offers tremendous potential for yachting experiences. The region has already established itself as an international hub for tourism, finance, and aviation, and there is every reason for it to become a prominent marine centre as well. Our expedition yachts are particularly well-suited, allowing owners to easily explore the Gulf region, as well as destinations like the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, and other enchanting places in the Indian Ocean due to their impressive range."

