​​​​​​NTT DATA will also provide end-to-end technology services including a custom data center collocation, digital transformation and cloud migration

Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a leading global business and technology services company, and UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, have announced a 10-year strategic collaboration. This long-term agreement will help UPS continue to modernize its IT infrastructure and data centers while providing AI and cloud services to drive business innovation. NTT DATA will also continue to help support UPS in the fast-paced world of logistics and delivery.

"We are honored to be selected by UPS as a strategic partner on their transformation journey as they operationalize their 'data center of the future' vision, deliver the next generation IT infrastructure and accelerate digital product development," said Abhijit Dubey, President & CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. "As the third largest data center provider in the world, and the only one to offer full-stack transformation services, NTT DATA is well-positioned to help UPS reduce operational costs and risks, drive innovation and revenue growth and maintain market leadership. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping clients swiftly keep pace with the markets and prepare for the future."

Ken Finnerty, Senior Vice President, Global Information Technology, UPS said, “NTT DATA will bring world-class data center and infrastructure services to UPS. This arrangement allows the UPS technology teams, under our ‘Efficiency Reimagined’ initiatives, to focus their expertise on the development of digital solutions to solve customers' supply chain needs.”

Highlights of the agreement:

NTT DATA will purchase and operate one of UPS’s mission-critical data centers and enable the collocation of IT workloads in-place. This includes using the best mix of public cloud and on-premises solutions to enhance efficiency and flexibility.

NTT DATA will also help develop new solutions.

These changes will support UPS's plans to reallocate savings toward innovative projects designed to drive growth initiatives, including developing new digital-centric services for their customers.

NTT DATA provides true end-to-end services seamlessly integrating IT services, data center operations and digital transformation solutions. From designing and constructing state-of-the-art data centers to managing and optimizing IT systems, NTT DATA provides a comprehensive suite of services that address every technological need. This holistic approach ensures that clients can focus on innovation and growth while NTT DATA handles complex technology transformation.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.